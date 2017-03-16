Global Loyalty Company Surpasses 20 Million Members

|
Global Loyalty Company (GLC), the specialist
loyalty business of Etihad Airways Group, has passed the milestone of 20 million members across its four
airline frequent flyer programs: Etihad Guest (used by Etihad
Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles and Etihad Regional), JetPrivilege (Jet Airways), MilleMiglia (Alitalia), and topbonus
(airberlin and NIKI).
Collectively, the programs have
members in 150 countries around the world. India boasts the
highest number of members with five million, followed by Italy
with 3.5 million members and Germany at more than three million.
The US and UK make up another two million members, while
Antarctica, Pitcairn Island and Liberia are among the countries
and territories which have just one member each.
GLC was
launched in 2013 and offers an extensive range of exclusive
benefits across its programs, including priority check-in, lounge
access, priority boarding and bonus tier miles.
Members can earn
and use their miles across the eight Etihad Airways Partner
airlines, with topbonus members also able to earn and redeem on
all oneworld partner airlines; while MilleMiglia members can do
the same across all SkyTeam partner airlines. Overall, this covers
more than 3,000 destinations worldwide.
In
addition, members can earn miles with around 300 lifestyle
partners worldwide – including American Express Membership Rewards
USA, Kaligo and Rentalcars.com; Porsche (Ali & Sons) in the UAE;
Booking.com, Conde Nast and HDFC Bank in India; Damiani, Yoox and
Boggi in Italy; Postbank, Wüstenrot Bank, Enterprise car rental
and over 500 online shopping partners in Germany.
Darren Peisley, Managing Director of Hala Group, said, “This is a
significant milestone for GLC, and one which we are very proud to
have achieved – just four years after embarking on our journey to
change the landscape of airline loyalty. At the heart of our
success has been a relentless focus on applying the right data,
insights, technology, marketing science and creative thinking to
build strong and mutually beneficial relationships with members,
and our family of airline and lifestyle brand partners. Relationships that continue to deliver real value for both
frequent flyers and non-frequent flyers.”
