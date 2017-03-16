Etihad Airways to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Paris, France

|
Etihad Airways is to launch Airbus
A380 flights between Abu Dhabi and Paris, France.
The airline’s flagship aircraft, which
features
The Residence, will operate one of Etihad’s
twice-daily services to the French capital between 1 July and 28
October.
This will make Paris the airline’s newest A380 long-haul
destination following Sydney, Melbourne, London, and New York.
The aircraft upgrade – from a 328-seat Boeing 777 –
enables Etihad Airways to offer an all-A380 daily service from
both Sydney and Melbourne to Paris via the airline’s Abu Dhabi
hub.
The additional A380 capacity will deliver more
premium cabin seats in the First Apartments and Business Studios
to meet strong business and leisure demand to Paris during the
peak summer months.
It will also support the strong
connecting traffic to and from many cities across Asia and
Australia including Brisbane, Perth, Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh
(Saigon), Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Shanghai, Seychelles, Chennai,
Delhi and Mumbai, together with destinations across the GCC such
as Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah and Muscat.
Etihad Airways
Flight EY31 has a scheduled departure time of 02:15 from Abu Dhabi
International Airport, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
at 07:50, with the return flight EY32 leaving the French capital
at 10:40, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 19:30.
Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive
Officer, said, “Flying our flagship product to France, with
additional seat capacity, helps fulfill growing demand and meet our
guests’ expectations for an even greater travel experience with
unmatched luxury, comfort and service. Paris is
one of our busiest and best performing European routes, so the
deployment of this upgraded service will benefit travellers to and
from Abu Dhabi, and our popular connecting cities across Asia and
Australia.”
Etihad Airways’ A380 has a total
capacity of 496 seats – up to two passengers in The Residence, 9
First Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
Airbus,
A380,
Paris,
France.