Etihad Airways to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Paris, France

Etihad Airways is to launch Airbus A380 flights between Abu Dhabi and Paris, France.

The airline’s flagship aircraft, which features The Residence, will operate one of Etihad’s twice-daily services to the French capital between 1 July and 28 October.

This will make Paris the airline’s newest A380 long-haul destination following Sydney, Melbourne, London, and New York.

The aircraft upgrade – from a 328-seat Boeing 777 – enables Etihad Airways to offer an all-A380 daily service from both Sydney and Melbourne to Paris via the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub.

The additional A380 capacity will deliver more premium cabin seats in the First Apartments and Business Studios to meet strong business and leisure demand to Paris during the peak summer months.

It will also support the strong connecting traffic to and from many cities across Asia and Australia including Brisbane, Perth, Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Shanghai, Seychelles, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, together with destinations across the GCC such as Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah and Muscat.

Etihad Airways Flight EY31 has a scheduled departure time of 02:15 from Abu Dhabi International Airport, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 07:50, with the return flight EY32 leaving the French capital at 10:40, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 19:30.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “Flying our flagship product to France, with additional seat capacity, helps fulfill growing demand and meet our guests’ expectations for an even greater travel experience with unmatched luxury, comfort and service. Paris is one of our busiest and best performing European routes, so the deployment of this upgraded service will benefit travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and our popular connecting cities across Asia and Australia.”

Etihad Airways’ A380 has a total capacity of 496 seats – up to two passengers in The Residence, 9 First Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats.



