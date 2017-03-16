Rockwell Collins Integrates Facial Recognition into Self-Bag Drop Solution

|
Rockwell Collins has
integrated facial recognition into its self-bag drop solution,
expanding its biometric identity offerings.
With the Rockwell Collins solution,
the passenger’s face is captured by a biometric camera and linked
to his or her passport and boarding pass. Once complete,
passengers can place their bag onto the belt to be weighed before
it is automatically accepted by the baggage handling system.
“Rockwell
Collins solution extends the ability of passengers to use
biometric registration not only during check-in but now using self-service bag drop units,” said Tony Chapman, senior director,
Product Management and Strategic Programs for Rockwell Collins.
“Our solution replaces a time consuming, manual process with a
more secure, seamless one, speeding up the passenger’s journey
through the airport.”
The Rockwell Collins solution is fully integrated with the
company’s common-use solutions, enabling passengers who have
registered at any point in the check-in process, including
self-service kiosks or agent-facing check-in desks, to benefit
from their enrollment throughout the entire airport travel
process.
Once enrolled, Rockwell Collins links a
passenger’s travel documents to his or her biometric, enabling the
passenger to complete the rest of the airport journey without
having to present a boarding pass, a passport or other travel
documents again.
The integration also enables the biometric
capabilities to be added to an airline’s bag drop process without
requiring any changes to its departure control system, saving time
and reducing risk.
“Rockwell Collins is aligned with IATA’s
One ID vision of allowing passengers to assert their identity just
once, eliminating repetitive ID checks at security, border control
and the gate,” added Chapman. “This integration represents the
next step in our strategy of delivering a complete suite of
self-service passenger processing solutions that include biometric
authentication, enabling airports to securely automate everything
from check-in through boarding the airplane.”
Rockwell Collins’ biometric-enabled self-service
bag drop solution is currently in beta testing.
