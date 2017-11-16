224-Room Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 Opens in
Bangkok, Thailand
Travelodge has doubled its portfolio of hotels
in Thailand with the opening of the 224-room Travelodge Sukhumvit
11 in Bangkok.
The hotel, located in the heart of the Bangkok’s dining and
entertainment scene on Sukhumvit Road Soi 11, features a
restaurant, swimming pool and gym.
The hotel is also within walking distance of the
BTS and MRT mass transit stations of Nana and Sukhumvit.
Mr. Stephen Burt, Chairman of Travelodge Hotels (Asia),
said, “Thailand is an immensely popular destination for both
leisure and corporate travellers, and therefore an important Asian
market for Travelodge. Opening two hotels in quick succession in
these key cities was a great boost to the Travelodge portfolio in
Asia. In the upcoming year, guests can look forward to the
signature Travelodge experience in even more countries in this
region."
Travelodge's other hotel in Thailand is the 164-room
Travelodge Pattaya (formerly the Premier Inn Pattaya). The hotel
is located a few minutes’ walk from the beach and main
entertainment district.
Ms. Carolyn Choo, Director of Legend Land, said, “We are proud to be partners with Travelodge Hotels Asia for
our two hotels in Thailand as Travelodge is recognized by
travellers worldwide as a brand synonymous with good quality and
affordable midscale accommodation. The Travelodge Thailand team is
highly experienced and possesses extensive knowledge of the local market and culture in Thailand, giving us complete and utter
confidence in this partnership. As owners themselves, they
understand the importance of alignment of interest and share our
pragmatic mindsets as investors, making them our natural partner
of choice.”
Expansion Plans of
Travelodge Hotels Asia (January 2017)