Tom Pritzker to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Pritzker of Hyatt Hotels Corporation and The
Pritzker Organization will be honored with a
Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americas Lodging Investment
Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles on 22-24 January.
The award is presented to an individual
who has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry
through their actions, deeds, and accomplishments.
Pritzker
is the Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Chairman
and CEO of The Pritzker Organization, the family’s historical
merchant bank. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Royal
Caribbean Cruises LTD.
“Tom has built a career on a belief that doing
good matters. His lifelong dedication and passion for giving back
is an inspiration to us all,” said Katherine Lugar, president and
CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “His exemplary
career is a model to so many in and outside our industry and there
is no one more deserving of this award.”
Over the course of his career Pritzker has been
involved in founding an assortment of significant companies in a
variety of fields including container leasing (Triton), biotech
(Bay City Capital), and health care (Reliant Pharmaceuticals and
First Health). He has also been engaged in building existing companies in a number of industries.
Pritzker is active in the community and philanthropic endeavors. He sits as
Chairman of the Board of the Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He is Chairman of the Center for
Strategic & International Studies in Washington D.C., a member of
the Board of Trustees of the University of Chicago, the Art
Institute of Chicago, and a member of the Aspen Strategy Group. He
organized and founded the Pritzker Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Research Consortium, which is a collaborative research effort into
the genetic basis of psychiatric disorders. Pritzker is also an
Honorary Professor of History at Sichuan University in China, and
for the past 30 years has been leading archeological expeditions
and publishing original research in the field of Western Himalayan
history. Pritzker is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and
Science.
“We are delighted
to be presenting the 2018 ALIS Lifetime Achievement Award to Tom
Pritzker,” added Jim Burba, Co-Founder of BHN and ALIS Chair.
“Tom’s professional accomplishments and personal character embody
the spirit of the ALIS Lifetime Achievement Award and the hotel
industry is fortunate to call him one of our own!”
