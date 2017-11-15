Owner of Rock 'n' Roll Hotel in London
Unveils Asia Pacific Expansion Plans - Interview
[HD video below] What is the Karma Sanctum Soho hotel in London,
which markets is the property attracting, how does this year's
Occupancy and RevPAR compare to last and what targets does the
hotel have for 2018?
Those are just some of the questions we put to
Mark Fuller, CEO of Sanctum Hotels, in an exclusive interview
filmed at the roof top bar of the Karma Sanctum Soho in London on
15 November 2017.
We ask Mark about the property, how the rooms
at the hotel differ, what renovation plans the hotel has and
when that work will begin and end.
We also discuss the group in
general and what plans Sanctum Hotels has to expand. Mark tells us
about a future hotel in Asia Pacific, where it will be located,
how many rooms it will have and what style of property it will be.
You will also learn why the Karma Sanctum
Soho hotel in London changed the doors to its rooms and what new
problem that created when they did. All that and much, much more in the video
and podcast below.
Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel
London and Group's Expansion Plans