Nordic Aviation Capital Orders Two More Q400s

Bombardier has concluded a firm purchase
agreement for two new Q400 turboprops with Nordic Aviation Capital
(NAC).
NAC will lease the two
Q400 aircraft to Jambojet Ltd, based in Nairobi, Kenya. With the
addition of these aircraft, NAC has increased its Q400 portfolio
to 87 aircraft, and remains the largest fleet owner and lessor of
the type in the world, while Jambojet will now operate three Q400
aircraft on lease from two lessors.
Based on the list price of the Q400
aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$64 million.
“The Q400 aircraft’s
performance and economics have been exceptional as we position
ourselves for rapid growth. Its proven operational capability in
Africa’s hot and diverse landscape is an excellent asset in our
portfolio,” said Willem Hondius, CEO, Jambojet. “Our passengers
are enjoying the experience and the aircraft continues to deliver
significant value to the airline,” he added. “We are looking at
retiring our narrowbody fleet and transitioning to an all-Q400
fleet by end of this year. We are confident that the Q400 aircraft
will allow us to implement our growth strategy as we strive to
launch new routes and to respond to the anticipated increase in
demand.”
Bombardier’s customer support network for commercial
aircraft in Africa includes a Regional Support Office (RSO) and
spare parts depot, co-located in Johannesburg, South Africa as
well as Authorized Service Facilities in South Africa and
Ethiopia. The latter is a duly authorized and approved Commercial
Authorized Service Facility (CASF) for Q Series aircraft and
operates the only Q400 flight simulator in Africa.
