Bhaya Group Launches New Halong Bay Cruises

Bhaya Group, one of the leading luxury cruise
operators in the world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site of
Halong Bay in the Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam has expanded
the choice of cruises available across all three of its brands
including: The Au Co Luxury Cruise, Bhaya Classic & Premium Cruises
and Bhaya Legend Private Cruise.
The new 2-day 1-night and 3-day 2-night itineraries
are designed to enhance the overall guest experience with less touristy and more pristine attractions in Halong Bay.
Passengers will cruise to remote corners
of Halong Bay away from the more crowded areas which will
also help in reducing tourist overload in those areas and minimize environmental pollution.
Highlights include:
Ba Ham
Lake: Located about 25km from Tuan Chau International Passenger
Port, the area comprises three round pits enclosed by limestone
mountains. The pits are connected by narrow and dark tunnels,
creating a perfect landscape for kayaking. This is also the best
way to discover the area by paddling through limestone cave and
enjoy the charming beach area found on the other side.
Tien Ong Cave: Covering an area of nearly 1,000
sqm, the cave
offers stunning stalactites and stalagmites. Besides a natural
aesthetic value, Tien Ong Cave is also an archaeological site. The
studies have shown that humans inhabited the area 10,000-2,000
BCE. The pieces of evidence are many stone artifacts found inside
the cave. Tien Ong Cave will satisfy both leisure travellers and
history enthusiasts.
Pearl Farming in Tung Sau: Halong pearls, which
are exported worldwide, are
well-known for their perfection. During the Halong Bay cruise with Bhaya Group, guests will have the opportunity to visit a pearl
farm where people raise oysters and extract pearls from them. They then
complete their cruise with a hearty lunch in authentic Vietnamese
style served right on the floating platform.
Bhaya Group is owned and managed by HG Holdings.
