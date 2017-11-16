Bhaya Group Launches New Halong Bay Cruises

Bhaya Group, one of the leading luxury cruise operators in the world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site of Halong Bay in the Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam has expanded the choice of cruises available across all three of its brands including: The Au Co Luxury Cruise, Bhaya Classic & Premium Cruises and Bhaya Legend Private Cruise.

The new 2-day 1-night and 3-day 2-night itineraries are designed to enhance the overall guest experience with less touristy and more pristine attractions in Halong Bay.

Passengers will cruise to remote corners of Halong Bay away from the more crowded areas which will also help in reducing tourist overload in those areas and minimize environmental pollution. Highlights include:

Ba Ham Lake: Located about 25km from Tuan Chau International Passenger Port, the area comprises three round pits enclosed by limestone mountains. The pits are connected by narrow and dark tunnels, creating a perfect landscape for kayaking. This is also the best way to discover the area by paddling through limestone cave and enjoy the charming beach area found on the other side.

Tien Ong Cave: Covering an area of nearly 1,000 sqm, the cave offers stunning stalactites and stalagmites. Besides a natural aesthetic value, Tien Ong Cave is also an archaeological site. The studies have shown that humans inhabited the area 10,000-2,000 BCE. The pieces of evidence are many stone artifacts found inside the cave. Tien Ong Cave will satisfy both leisure travellers and history enthusiasts.

Pearl Farming in Tung Sau: Halong pearls, which are exported worldwide, are well-known for their perfection. During the Halong Bay cruise with Bhaya Group, guests will have the opportunity to visit a pearl farm where people raise oysters and extract pearls from them. They then complete their cruise with a hearty lunch in authentic Vietnamese style served right on the floating platform.

Bhaya Group is owned and managed by HG Holdings.

