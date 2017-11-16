Ethiopian Airlines Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters

Ethiopian Airlines has ordered four Boeing 777 Freighters valued at more than $1.3 billion at list prices.

The deal includes a new order for two freighters as well as two freighters the airline announced as a commitment in June.

"This airplane order will provide Ethiopian's Cargo & Logistics business with enhanced cargo capacity and better operating economics as we continue to build one of the largest cargo terminals in the world," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. "Operating high-performance airplanes such as the 777 Freighter is a reflection of our commitment to expand and support the growing imports and exports of our country and the African continent."

The 777 Freighter is based on the 777-200LR (Longer Range) passenger jet and can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).

"We are honored that Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's leading carriers, has again selected Boeing airplanes to grow its operations, adding to an order book that includes the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "The 777 Freighter has no competitor in its class when it comes to low operating costs, long range, and capacity to carry cargo."

Ethiopian Cargo is the largest network cargo operator in Africa with six 777 and two 757 Freighters serving 39 cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Ethiopian Cargo opened a state-of-the-art cargo terminal in June 2017 that gives the carrier an annual capacity of one million tons.

