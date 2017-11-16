Egencia Appoints Mieke De Schepper as SVP and CCO

Egencia has appointed Mieke De Schepper, currently Vice President, Market Management for the Lodging Partner Services organization in Expedia group, as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 2018.

De Schepper will take over the position from the current Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Christophe Peymirat who is leaving Egencia after 17 years.

Egencia President, Rob Greyber, said, "After 17 years at Egencia, Christophe has decided to leave the company. Christophe has seen Egencia, Expedia and the travel industry change in massive ways, and he's played a huge part in many of those changes. Christophe was part of the team that started Egencia in 2000 and he has been instrumental in growing the business, integrating acquisitions, expanding geographically and more recently building a global commercial organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

De Schepper has been with Expedia since 2015. Based in Singapore, she has been leading Expedia's Lodging Partner Services Market Management efforts in APAC, driving key account management relationships with hotel partners in APAC and coordinating the execution of business strategy for Lodging Partner Services. De Schepper also serves as a non-executive member of the supervisory board of trivago, an Expedia company. She will continue to be based in Singapore.

