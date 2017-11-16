Egencia Appoints Mieke De Schepper as SVP and CCO

|
Egencia has appointed Mieke De Schepper,
currently Vice President, Market Management for the Lodging
Partner Services organization in Expedia group, as Senior Vice
President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 2018.
De Schepper will take over the position from the
current Senior Vice President and
Chief Commercial Officer, Christophe Peymirat who is leaving
Egencia after 17 years.
Egencia
President, Rob Greyber, said, "After 17 years at Egencia, Christophe has decided to leave
the company. Christophe has seen Egencia, Expedia and the travel
industry change in massive ways, and he's played a huge part in
many of those changes. Christophe was part of the team that
started Egencia in 2000 and he has been instrumental in growing
the business, integrating acquisitions, expanding geographically
and more recently building a global commercial organization. We
wish him well in his future endeavors."
De Schepper has
been with Expedia since 2015. Based in Singapore, she has been
leading Expedia's Lodging Partner Services Market Management
efforts in APAC, driving key account management relationships with
hotel partners in APAC and coordinating the execution of business
strategy for Lodging Partner Services. De Schepper also serves as
a non-executive member of the supervisory board of trivago, an
Expedia company. She will continue to be based in Singapore.
