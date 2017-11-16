CDB Aviation Confirms Order for 90 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

|
Dublin-based CDB Aviation has signed a firm
order for 90 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft.
The agreement was
reached in two steps: an original purchase agreement signed in
2014 for 45 A320neo Family aircraft, which remained undisclosed to
date, and the firming up of the MOU announced at the 2017 Le
Bourget Paris Airshow in June 2017 for an additional 30 A320neo
and 15 A321neo aircraft.
“By confirming this order for 90 A320neos, we
have doubled our overall order position for the aircraft family.
CDB Aviation is now well positioned with a leading order book for
the latest technology narrowbody aircraft to realize our
aggressive fleet growth plan and further strengthen our ability to
serve airline customers around the world with narrowbody fleet
requirements,” said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive
Officer Peter Chang. “Our business model is grounded in our
unmatched access to competitive funding, our industry-leading
global team, and the large order book associated with strong
strategic OEM partnerships.”
John Leahy, Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief
Operating Officer- Customers, said, “It is a pleasure to see CDB
Aviation firming up another commitment for Airbus products and we
are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with such a
fast growing player in the industry. The order from CDB Aviation
is another true endorsement from the lessor community for the
A320neo Family. This latest order demonstrates its continued
confidence in our product for its airline customers and recognizes
the A320neo as a sound financial asset in its portfolio.”
