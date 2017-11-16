Indigo Partners Signs MOU for 430 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

|
Indigo Partners’ four portfolio
airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the
purchase by the four airlines of 430 additional A320neo Family
aircraft.
The aircraft will be allocated among the ultra low-cost
airlines Frontier Airlines (United States), JetSMART (Chile),
Volaris (Mexico) and Wizz Air (Hungary) upon the completion of
final purchase agreements between Airbus and the four airlines.
The 430-aircraft commitment comprises of 273 A320neos and 157
A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices. The aircraft will be
allocated as follows:
Wizz - 72 A320neo, 74 A321neo
Frontier - 100 A320neo, 34
A321neo
JetSMART - 56 A320neo, 14 A321neo
Volaris - 46
A320neo, 34 A321neo
“This significant commitment for 430 additional
aircraft underscores our optimistic view of the growth potential
of our family of low-cost airlines, as well as our confidence in
the A320neo Family as a platform for that growth,” said Bill Franke,
Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.
“Our airlines know that a great aircraft coupled with a great
business plan will create value for our customers. We look forward
to bringing comfort and low fares to more passengers around the
world as Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART and Frontier continue to
expand.”
When added to existing Airbus A320 Family
orders, the new agreement will make Indigo Partners one of the
largest customers by order number in the world for the Airbus
single-aisle aircraft family. Airlines in the Indigo Partners
family previously have placed orders for 427 A320 Family aircraft.
Indigo Partners’ Bill Franke indicated that
engine selections will be made and announced at a later date.
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Indigo Partners is a
private equity fund focused on worldwide investments in air
transportation.
See also:
CEO of Sanctum Hotels Outlines Asia Pacific Expansion Plans in HD
Video Interview.
See other recent
news regarding:
Indigo,
Airbus.