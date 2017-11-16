641,454 Hotel Rooms in 2,917 Projects Under Contract in Asia Pacific

|
According to STR’s October 2017 Pipeline Report
there are 641,454 hotel rooms in 2,917 projects Under Contract in
the Asia Pacific region, a 7.8% increase when compared to October
2016.
The Asia Pacific region reported 289,997 rooms
in 1,245 projects In Construction for the month. Based on the number
of rooms, that is a 15% increase in year-on-year comparisons.
Five key markets in the region reported more
than 4,000 rooms In Construction:
• Shanghai, China (9,877 rooms in 44 projects)
• Jakarta, Indonesia (5,932 rooms in 24 projects)
• Bali,
Indonesia (5,378 rooms in 28 projects)
• Chengdu, China (4,538
rooms in 21 projects)
• Beijing, China (4,339 rooms in 17
projects)
Under Contract data includes projects in the In
Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not
include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
