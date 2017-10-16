TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 16 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Sydney Hotel Rates Strengthen Despite Occupancy Fall

The Average Room Rate (ARR) of hotels in Sydney rose nearly 9% in the second quarter of 2017 despite an overall drop in occupancy to 83.9%.

 Analysis from Flight Centre Travel Group's business travel consulting division, 4th Dimension, showed Sydney's market leading rates have not cooled since the record occupancy levels of Q1 2017.

Corporate Traveller General Manager Jess Anscombe said visitors to Sydney were unlikely to get a price reprieve in the medium term due to Sydney's underlying supply issue.

Full Harbour Junior Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney. Click to enlarge.

"Aside from the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour there aren't any other major hotels opening in the Sydney market this year," she said. "Also, the recent reopening of the Sydney International Convention Centre will likely increase pressure on supply with more weekday business travellers visiting for larger conferences and events."

Ms Anscombe said the small number of new premium hotels entering the Sydney market in 2018 was unlikely to put significant downward pressure on rates.

"Travellers who are looking to keep costs down need to be proactive about booking early to ensure they have access to the cheapest rate buckets," she said.

Despite the rate jump in Sydney, the outlook was brighter for accommodation seekers in Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane with 4th Dimension's analysis showing year on year decreases in those markets.

Perth showed the most significant drop with a 7.7% decrease in ARR while Brisbane and Melbourne showed respective decreases of 2.3% and 1.9%.

There were mixed results for major overseas destinations with London's ARR falling by 3.7%, Singapore increasing by 1.7% and New York increasing by whopping 25%.

See other recent news regarding: Flight Centre, ADR, RevPAR, Sydney.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com