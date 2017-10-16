Marriott Opens Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Sheraton hotels in China with the opening of the Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. Owned by Yuexiu Group, the opening of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel marks the thirteenth Sheraton property in Guangdong Province, and the second in Guangzhou. "We are delighted to open Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel in the center of the Pearl River Delta, one of the fastest growing areas in China. This hotel will give travelers more opportunities to experience Sheraton's signature services and innovative programs," said Stephen Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Marriott International, "Sheraton launched the Go Beyond campaign in celebration of our 80th anniversary this year, highlighting our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. I am certain that Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel will be a great example of this renowned hospitality." Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel offers 291 guest rooms and suites, all featuring views over Nansha and the Jiaomen River through floor-to-ceiling windows. All rooms also feature premium sleep and bath amenities, a 55-inch flat-screen TV, spacious bathroom with a separate bathtub, and a comfortable work area with high-speed internet access. Other facilities at the hotel include Sheraton Fitness Centre, adjacent seasonal outdoor swimming and whirlpool as well as sauna facilities. Guests can also stay connected at the Sheraton Club Lounge, which serves breakfast, afternoon hors d'oeuvres and a variety of beverage options. Three restaurants at the hotel serve a wide range of cuisine. Feast, the Sheraton brand's signature all day dining restaurant, indulges guests with selections of both local and international favorites in an interactive atmosphere, while Yue Chinese restaurant specializes in true Cantonese fare, focusing on locally sourced and sustainably ingredients. Miyabi, a contemporary Japanese & Korean Specialties restaurant, serves up Japanese teppanyaki and Korean BBQ delights. Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel has over 2,000 square meters of versatile space, across 11 function rooms. This includes the 1,000 square-meter pillar-less ballroom, which is complemented with a 650 square-meter foyer. "We firmly believe that with our strategic location and strong Sheraton brand legacy, our hotel will become the hotel of choice for business and leisure travelers alike in the Pearl River Delta region," said Merlin Wilson, General Manager of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. "As the first international branded hotel in Nansha, we are excited to be able to support the development of Nansha as a new trade and business hub, and welcoming guests to explore what this gateway city has to offer." Located in the center of Nansha, Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel is easy accessed within a 45-minute drive distance from the Guangzhou South Railway Station and 90 minutes away from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

