Marriott Opens Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Sheraton
hotels in China with the opening of the Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel.
Owned by Yuexiu
Group, the opening of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel marks the
thirteenth Sheraton property in Guangdong Province, and the
second in Guangzhou.
"We are delighted to open
Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel in the center of the Pearl River
Delta, one of the fastest growing areas in China. This hotel will
give travelers more opportunities to experience Sheraton's
signature services and innovative programs," said Stephen Ho,
Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Marriott International,
"Sheraton launched the Go Beyond campaign in celebration of our
80th anniversary this year, highlighting our commitment to
providing exceptional service to our guests. I am certain that
Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel will be a great example of this
renowned hospitality."
Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel
offers 291 guest rooms and suites, all featuring views over Nansha and the Jiaomen River through
floor-to-ceiling windows. All rooms also feature
premium sleep and bath amenities, a 55-inch flat-screen TV, spacious
bathroom with a separate bathtub, and a comfortable work area with
high-speed internet access.
Other facilities at the hotel include
Sheraton Fitness Centre, adjacent seasonal outdoor swimming and
whirlpool as well as sauna facilities.
Guests can also stay connected at the Sheraton
Club Lounge, which serves breakfast, afternoon hors d'oeuvres and a
variety of beverage options.
Three restaurants at the
hotel serve a wide range of cuisine. Feast, the
Sheraton brand's signature all day dining restaurant, indulges
guests with selections of both local and international favorites
in an interactive atmosphere, while Yue Chinese restaurant
specializes in true Cantonese fare, focusing on locally sourced
and sustainably ingredients. Miyabi, a contemporary Japanese &
Korean Specialties restaurant, serves up Japanese teppanyaki and
Korean BBQ delights.
Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel has over 2,000 square meters of versatile
space, across 11 function rooms. This includes the 1,000
square-meter pillar-less ballroom, which is complemented with a
650 square-meter foyer.
"We firmly believe that with our
strategic location and strong Sheraton brand legacy, our hotel
will become the hotel of choice for business and leisure travelers
alike in the Pearl River Delta region," said Merlin Wilson,
General Manager of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. "As the first
international branded hotel in Nansha, we are excited to be able
to support the development of Nansha as a new trade and business
hub, and welcoming guests to explore what this gateway city has to
offer."
Located
in the center of Nansha, Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel is easy
accessed within a 45-minute drive distance from the Guangzhou
South Railway Station and 90 minutes away from Guangzhou Baiyun
International Airport.
