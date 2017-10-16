TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 16 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Marriott Opens Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Sheraton hotels in China with the opening of the Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel.

 Owned by Yuexiu Group, the opening of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel marks the thirteenth Sheraton property in Guangdong Province, and the second in Guangzhou.

"We are delighted to open Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel in the center of the Pearl River Delta, one of the fastest growing areas in China. This hotel will give travelers more opportunities to experience Sheraton's signature services and innovative programs," said Stephen Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Marriott International, "Sheraton launched the Go Beyond campaign in celebration of our 80th anniversary this year, highlighting our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. I am certain that Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel will be a great example of this renowned hospitality."

Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. Click to enlarge.

Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel offers 291 guest rooms and suites, all featuring views over Nansha and the Jiaomen River through floor-to-ceiling windows. All rooms also feature premium sleep and bath amenities, a 55-inch flat-screen TV, spacious bathroom with a separate bathtub, and a comfortable work area with high-speed internet access.

 Other facilities at the hotel include Sheraton Fitness Centre, adjacent seasonal outdoor swimming and whirlpool as well as sauna facilities.

Guests can also stay connected at the Sheraton Club Lounge, which serves breakfast, afternoon hors d'oeuvres and a variety of beverage options.

Three restaurants at the hotel serve a wide range of cuisine. Feast, the Sheraton brand's signature all day dining restaurant, indulges guests with selections of both local and international favorites in an interactive atmosphere, while Yue Chinese restaurant specializes in true Cantonese fare, focusing on locally sourced and sustainably ingredients. Miyabi, a contemporary Japanese & Korean Specialties restaurant, serves up Japanese teppanyaki and Korean BBQ delights.

Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel has over 2,000 square meters of versatile space, across 11 function rooms. This includes the 1,000 square-meter pillar-less ballroom, which is complemented with a 650 square-meter foyer.

"We firmly believe that with our strategic location and strong Sheraton brand legacy, our hotel will become the hotel of choice for business and leisure travelers alike in the Pearl River Delta region," said Merlin Wilson, General Manager of Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel. "As the first international branded hotel in Nansha, we are excited to be able to support the development of Nansha as a new trade and business hub, and welcoming guests to explore what this gateway city has to offer."

Located in the center of Nansha, Sheraton Guangzhou Nansha Hotel is easy accessed within a 45-minute drive distance from the Guangzhou South Railway Station and 90 minutes away from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

See other recent news regarding: Marriott, Sheraton, Guangzhou.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com