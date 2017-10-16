|
Qatar Airways Cargo has launched a Boeing 777
freighter service to Pittsburgh International Airport, the
airline’s thirteenth freighter destination in the Americas.
The twice-weekly QR8143 freighter flight takes
off from Doha on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with stops at
Luxembourg and Atlanta, Georgia before arriving in Pittsburgh.
On
the return from Pittsburgh on Thursdays and Sundays, the freighter
stops at the cargo carrier’s European hub, Luxembourg, before
arriving back into Doha, Qatar.
Complementing the airline’s daily
wide-body A350 passenger flights to Philadelphia, the largest city
in Pennsylvania, the introduction of freighter service to
Pittsburgh will inject an additional 200 tonnes of weekly
capacity, offering businesses in the city and the state a direct
air freight uplift to the cargo carrier’s global network of over
150 destinations.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “It is a proud moment for us
to be the first international airline to commence scheduled
freighter services to Pittsburgh, bridging the air cargo gap
between Americas, Europe and Asia. The launch of this new route
strengthens our commitment to supporting the American import and
export markets and offers a direct freighter connection out of
Pennsylvania to Qatar Airways Cargo’s expansive global network.”
Historically known for its robust steel
industry, the manufacturing sector in ‘Steel City’ Pittsburgh has
diversified over the years, with cutting-edge companies in life
sciences, robotics, health care, information technology, nuclear
engineering and energy joining leading firms in traditional
industries as steel and chemicals.
Products that will be
transported into and out of Pittsburgh include heavy electronics,
high-value goods and pharmaceuticals.
With the launch of Pittsburgh, the cargo
carrier’s Americas network has grown to a total of 17 belly and
freighter destinations, out of which four are served exclusively
with Boeing 777 freighters, namely Mexico City, Halifax, Quito and
Pittsburgh.
