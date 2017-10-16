JetCity Engineering Receives Certification to Install Primus Elite DU-875 on Learjet 40/45s

|
Honeywell’s authorized modification center in
Australia, JetCity Engineering, has received Australian Civil
Aviation Safety Authority certification for the installation of
Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 Enhanced Feature Display System on
Bombardier’s Learjet 40/45 aircraft.
This certification marks the first for JetCity
to provide this service, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority
and the European Aviation Safety Agency are also expected to grant JetCity similar certifications in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
With this first certification from the Civil Aviation Safety
Authority, JetCity can help Learjet operators in the Asia Pacific
region upgrade their cockpit display system without having to fly
their aircraft all the way back to modification centers in the
U.S. or Europe, thereby reducing cost of ownership and minimizing
downtime.
Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 is a drop-in
replacement for Learjet’s existing DU-870 display system, which
can be fitted into the cockpit with little or no modification and
requires no additional downtime, costs or pilot training to
upgrade the display system.
Monitoring features of the Primus Elite DU-875
include
geo-referenced electronic charts and approach plates, moving maps,
video display capability for onboard cameras (including display of
Enhanced Vision if system is installed), and XM ground-based
weather, improving overall awareness — especially with changing
flight profiles due to weather or air traffic control — and
passenger safety.
In addition, the system upgrade provides
aircraft operators with improved display reliability as compared
with older cathode ray tube technology, an Internal Display Unit
Maintenance Diagnostic page, lower system weight by about three
kilograms, and reduced cost of ownership due to lower maintenance
costs. The upgrade will also reduce the Honeywell Avionics
Protection Plan annual pricing during and after the warranty
period.
“With the average age of the global business jet
fleet increasing by about 11% over the past five years,
business jet operators need to start thinking of cost-effective
solutions to revitalize their fleet, such as upgrading their
existing cockpit systems to improve operational efficiency and
safety,” said Andy Gill, senior director, Asia Pacific, Business
and General Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace. “Asia Pacific is
witnessing a greater opportunity for business jet upgrades driven
by the increasing trend of business aviation operators in the
region purchasing pre-owned aircraft. The new supplemental type
certificate (STC) will significantly benefit Learjet operators and
owners in Asia Pacific, as they are now able to leverage
Honeywell’s technology and JetCity’s engineering services to
minimize aircraft downtime and improve cost of maintenance from
within the region.”
JetCity began the process of obtaining an STC
for Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 for the Learjet 40/45 aircraft
in July of this year.
