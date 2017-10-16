TravelNewsAsia.com
JetCity Engineering Receives Certification to Install Primus Elite DU-875 on Learjet 40/45s

Honeywell’s authorized modification center in Australia, JetCity Engineering, has received Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority certification for the installation of Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 Enhanced Feature Display System on Bombardier’s Learjet 40/45 aircraft.

This certification marks the first for JetCity to provide this service, with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority and the European Aviation Safety Agency are also expected to grant JetCity similar certifications in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

 With this first certification from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, JetCity can help Learjet operators in the Asia Pacific region upgrade their cockpit display system without having to fly their aircraft all the way back to modification centers in the U.S. or Europe, thereby reducing cost of ownership and minimizing downtime.

Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 Enhanced Feature Display System. Click to enlarge.

Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 is a drop-in replacement for Learjet’s existing DU-870 display system, which can be fitted into the cockpit with little or no modification and requires no additional downtime, costs or pilot training to upgrade the display system.

Monitoring features of the Primus Elite DU-875 include geo-referenced electronic charts and approach plates, moving maps, video display capability for onboard cameras (including display of Enhanced Vision if system is installed), and XM ground-based weather, improving overall awareness — especially with changing flight profiles due to weather or air traffic control — and passenger safety.

In addition, the system upgrade provides aircraft operators with improved display reliability as compared with older cathode ray tube technology, an Internal Display Unit Maintenance Diagnostic page, lower system weight by about three kilograms, and reduced cost of ownership due to lower maintenance costs. The upgrade will also reduce the Honeywell Avionics Protection Plan annual pricing during and after the warranty period. 

“With the average age of the global business jet fleet increasing by about 11% over the past five years, business jet operators need to start thinking of cost-effective solutions to revitalize their fleet, such as upgrading their existing cockpit systems to improve operational efficiency and safety,” said Andy Gill, senior director, Asia Pacific, Business and General Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace. “Asia Pacific is witnessing a greater opportunity for business jet upgrades driven by the increasing trend of business aviation operators in the region purchasing pre-owned aircraft. The new supplemental type certificate (STC) will significantly benefit Learjet operators and owners in Asia Pacific, as they are now able to leverage Honeywell’s technology and JetCity’s engineering services to minimize aircraft downtime and improve cost of maintenance from within the region.”

JetCity began the process of obtaining an STC for Honeywell’s Primus Elite DU-875 for the Learjet 40/45 aircraft in July of this year.

