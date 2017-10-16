Embraer to Open Training Center in Johannesburg

|
Embraer has unveiled plans to open a training
center at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.
The Embraer Training Centre will open in
the first half of 2018 and will provide training for qualified
pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crew.
The Embraer Training Centre will be equipped
with an E-Jets Full Flight Simulator, four Flight Management
System Simulators, a door trainer, and an over wing trainer to
deliver pilot training and ground school, engineering courses, and
E-Jet familiarization training for cabin crew.
When fully
operational, the center will be able to train around 2,000
aerospace professionals a year.
Flight crew and engineering technicians from
Embraer operators such as Airlink, the center’s anchor and launch
customer, and others from across the region and beyond, will be
trained at the new facility.
“Our investment in this training facility
underlines the importance of the African continent to Embraer and
our commitment to realizing the potential for improved
connectivity across the continent,” said Johann Bordais, President
& CEO, Embraer Services & Support. “Currently, Africa’s share of
global air traffic is less than 3%. IATA predicts that by 2034,
air traffic in Africa will grow with an average yearly increase of
4.7%, reaching a total of 294 million passengers. Seven of the ten
fastest growing passenger markets over the next 20 years will be
on the African continent.”
The Embraer Training Center in Johannesburg
joins existing Embraer facilities in São Jose dos Campos (Brazil),
Nashville Tn. (U.S.A.), and at OGMA near Lisbon (Portugal).
Embraer also works with other training providers across the globe.
Embraer aircraft have been operating in Africa
since 1978, when the first Bandeirante turboprop arrived on the
continent. Currently, there are 150 Embraer aircraft in operation
with 43 airlines in 22 African countries, performing a vital role
in connectivity.
Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink, said, “In the
future, the opening of this training center will be seen as one of
the defining moments in the development of our continent’s
aviation industry. Skills development and training are an
essential factor in unlocking the huge potential of Africa’s
market - bringing significant economic growth and the connectivity
our people deserve. Airlink is proud to be joining with Embraer in
this endeavor.”
