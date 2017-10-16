DSNA and IATA to Cooperate on French Air Traffic Management Strategy

|
DSNA (Direction des Services de la Navigation
Aérienne), the French Air Navigation Service
provider, and IATA
have agreed to cooperate on the development of a French Air
Traffic Management (ATM) Strategy (FAS).
In 2016, DSNA was the first European ANSP to
cross the symbolic threshold of 3 million safely controlled
flights. Over the next two decades, passenger demand is expected
to grow by 58%, resulting in 68 million extra travellers flying
to, from and within France in 2035.
Servicing this demand,
ensuring safety while reducing costs, CO2 emissions and delays,
requires France to optimize its airspace and to modernize its air
traffic management. At present, air transport supports
€106 billion in GDP and 1.2 million jobs in France. A fully
optimized airspace system in 2035 could generate an additional €33
billion in annual GDP and 105,000 extra jobs every year.
In the context of its well-established
collaborative decision making (CDM) process, DSNA commits to work
in full transparency with its airspace customers and other key
stakeholders on the FAS. The three main pillars of the FAS consist
of airspace management, human resources management and technical
modernisation of its ATM systems.
Maurice Georges, CEO of DSNA, said, "I
welcome this initiative, which together with our customers and
partners will allow us to build solutions to face air traffic
challenges now and in the future. By strengthening its
collaborative decision making process in order to update its
strategic master plan, DSNA is helping ensure France’s skies are
ready to maximise connectivity and prosperity for all."
Some of the elements the French ATM Strategy
include:
* Governance arrangements
* Strategic
investment decisions
* Business continuity
* Airspace change
for more capacity and more efficient routes, to reduce fuel burn
and emissions
* Enhanced cooperation with European partners to
accelerate the Single European Sky initiative
Planning for the French ATM Strategy is already
underway. Collaborative working groups involving representatives
from airlines, airports, and other aviation stakeholders will be
set up covering safety, environment, flight efficiency,
connectivity (including interoperability) and cost efficiency. The
Governance Group will use the outcomes of their work in order to
establish a validated and binding ATM Strategy for France.
IATA Director-General and CEO, Alexandre de
Juniac, said, "This partnership marks a defining moment in the
relationship between DSNA and its customer airlines, and could
signify the start of a change in how Europe’s skies are managed.
DSNA have shown real vision to bring airlines into the strategic
direction of air navigation service provision. Together, we can
help create a plan which will bring great benefits to France. We
look forward to working with DSNA to make the French ATM Strategy
not only a success for France, but a model for other European
ANSPs to follow, so that the work of airspace optimization can
bring benefits to all of Europe’s citizens, and the goals of the
Single European Sky can be achieved."
