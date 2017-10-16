Bombardier Completes Delivery of 14 New Innovia Metro Trains for Kuala Lumpur

|
Bombardier has completed the final train
handover in the 2012 contract to deliver 14 new, driverless
Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The lightweight, aluminium four-car
trains, delivered to Prasarana Malaysia, have been increasing
capacity on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line in Kuala
Lumpur since the first vehicles began service in December 2016.
“Bombardier has been present in and delivering
sustainable rail transit solutions to our well-established
ecosystem in Malaysia for 25 years, reflecting the strength of our
technology and expertise,” said Jayaram Naidu, Head of South East
Asia, Bombardier Transportation. He added, “We are very proud that
our latest, additional Innovia trains are contributing to
increasing urban connectivity across the greater Kuala Lumpur
area, estimated to grow to ten million residents by 2020. This is
also a further milestone in this important market for Bombardier,
in which 374 cars have been ordered making it one of the largest
Innovia fleets in the in the world.”
The Innovia Metro
300 trains can move up to 30,000 passengers per-hour,
per-direction, and ridership on the Kelena Jaya Line has increased
by 26% to over 270,000 passengers daily since early 2017.
The
delivery of the new fleet supports Malaysia’s target that 40% of
all commutes across the Klang Valley will be made by public
transportation by 2030.
Final assembly and interior fit-out for the trains was
carried out at the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium facility in
Westport.
