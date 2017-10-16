Bombardier Completes Delivery of 14 New Innovia Metro Trains for Kuala Lumpur

Bombardier has completed the final train handover in the 2012 contract to deliver 14 new, driverless Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The lightweight, aluminium four-car trains, delivered to Prasarana Malaysia, have been increasing capacity on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line in Kuala Lumpur since the first vehicles began service in December 2016.

“Bombardier has been present in and delivering sustainable rail transit solutions to our well-established ecosystem in Malaysia for 25 years, reflecting the strength of our technology and expertise,” said Jayaram Naidu, Head of South East Asia, Bombardier Transportation. He added, “We are very proud that our latest, additional Innovia trains are contributing to increasing urban connectivity across the greater Kuala Lumpur area, estimated to grow to ten million residents by 2020. This is also a further milestone in this important market for Bombardier, in which 374 cars have been ordered making it one of the largest Innovia fleets in the in the world.”

The Innovia Metro 300 trains can move up to 30,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction, and ridership on the Kelena Jaya Line has increased by 26% to over 270,000 passengers daily since early 2017.

The delivery of the new fleet supports Malaysia’s target that 40% of all commutes across the Klang Valley will be made by public transportation by 2030.

Final assembly and interior fit-out for the trains was carried out at the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium facility in Westport.

See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, Innovia.