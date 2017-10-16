Third Airbus H160 Prototype Joins Flight Test Campaign

|
The third Airbus H160 prototype (PT3)
performed its maiden flight last week.
PT3, with its cabin interior
configuration similar to that of a serial aircraft, will
contribute to certification activities and flight testing to
ensure the aircraft’s level of maturity ahead of entry into
service in 2019.
“The third prototype incorporates a significant
amount of modifications based on feedback resulting from the first
two years of testing by development, production and support teams”
said Bernard Fujarski, Senior Vice President, Head of H160
programme. “It plays an essential role in delivering a mature
aircraft at entry into service and it is also closer to the serial
definition with its interior lining and transport cabin
configuration.”
The first two prototypes have
clocked more than 500 flight hours since the model’s maiden flight
in June 2015. In that time, the flight envelope has already been
fully tested and the domain has been opened. The remaining
development activity, for example complementary hot weather
testing, antennas, and optional equipment will be done using all
three aircraft.
The helicopter’s final assembly line
in Marignane is in the final stages of preparation and will be
ready to start serial production shortly.
Customer support
activities are being prepared in parallel thanks to the extensive
involvement of maintenance teams, through the “operator zero
campaign”, using the prototypes and test means to check and
improve the maintenance plan, digital work cards and technical
documentation, and tooling etc. ahead of actual operations.
The first version to enter service in 2019 will be the
passenger transport one – commercial air transport or Oil and Gas,
followed by the emergency medical services (EMS) version.
