AirAsia Adds Kung Pao Chicken to Inflight Menu

AirAsia has added Kung Pao Chicken to its inflight menu.

The new meal features chicken in a Kung Pao sauce - a bold blend of dark soya sauce, garlic, ginger and dried chili - topped with roasted peanuts, served with fragrant white rice and garnished with spring onions.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh, said, “Food is an important part of our inflight service and why our guests enjoy flying with us. To get it right, we listen closely to their feedback, especially when developing a new meal. Kung Pao Chicken was the clear winner in an onboard survey conducted a few months ago, and it is our pleasure to deliver to our guests what they asked for - a tasty, satisfying dish that showcases the best of China.”

The Kung Pao Chicken combo meal with complimentary drink can now be pre-booked for RM10 for AirAsia flights (carrier code AK) and RM 15 for AirAsia X flights (carrier code D7) across all AirAsia destinations. The dish is not available for AirAsia India flights (carrier code I5).

Meals on AirAsia are cheaper if travellers pre-book them via the Manage my Booking on AirAsia's website.



