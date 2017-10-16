AirAsia Adds Kung Pao Chicken to Inflight Menu

|
AirAsia has added Kung Pao Chicken
to its inflight menu.
The new meal features chicken in a Kung Pao
sauce - a bold blend of dark soya sauce, garlic, ginger and dried
chili - topped with roasted peanuts, served with fragrant white
rice and garnished with spring onions.
AirAsia Group
Chief Commercial Officer, Siegtraund Teh, said, “Food is an
important part of our inflight service and why our guests enjoy
flying with us. To get it right, we listen closely to their
feedback, especially when developing a new meal. Kung Pao Chicken was the clear winner in an onboard survey conducted a few months
ago, and it is our pleasure to deliver to our guests what they asked for - a tasty, satisfying dish that showcases the best of
China.”
The Kung Pao Chicken combo meal
with complimentary drink can now be pre-booked for RM10 for AirAsia flights
(carrier code AK) and RM 15 for AirAsia X flights (carrier code
D7) across all AirAsia destinations. The dish is not available for
AirAsia India flights (carrier code I5).
Meals on AirAsia are cheaper if travellers pre-book
them via the Manage my Booking on AirAsia's website.
See other recent
news regarding:
AirAsia.