SpiceJet Unveils Deal for 205 Boeing Aircraft

|
SpiceJet has unveiled a commitment with Boeing
for up to 205 aircraft.
Booked at the
end of 2016, the deal includes 100 new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, SpiceJet's current order for 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs, as well as purchase rights for 50
additional airplanes.
"The Boeing 737 class of aircraft has
been the backbone of our fleet since SpiceJet began, with its high
reliability, low operation economies and comfort," said Ajay
Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. "With the next
generation of 737 and the 737 MAX we are sure that we can be
competitive and grow profitably."
SpiceJet, all-Boeing jet operator, placed its
first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation B737s and currently operates 32
B737 in its
fleet.
"We are honored to build upon more than a decade of
partnership with SpiceJet with their commitment of up to 205
airplanes," said Ray Conner, Vice Chairman, The Boeing Company.
"The economics of the 737 MAXs will allow SpiceJet to profitably
open new markets, expand connectively within India and beyond, and
offer their customers a superior passenger experience."
The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International
LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other
improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and
passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.
The new
airplane will deliver 20% lower fuel use than the first
Next-Generation 737s.
