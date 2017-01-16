|
Jakarta-based Ade Iskandar Roni beat seven other
finalists to emerge as the Grand Draw winner of the 2016 ‘Be a
Changi Millionaire’ shopping promotion held on Sunday afternoon at
Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.
All it took to land Ade Iskandar the S$1 million
in cash was an adidas t-shirt that cost S$50 – the
lowest-priced purchase among the eight finalists, and also the
minimum spend required to participate in the Millionaire Draw.
Ade Iskandar, a procurement personnel in a telecommunications company bought the t-shirt as a gift for a friend on his first trip
through Changi Airport in October 2016.
It was a tightly-contested final as Ade Iskandar had to out-luck
competitors from Australia, China, India,
Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates in an hour of
action, played out in front of a 300-strong ‘live’ audience.
The eight finalists went head-to-head in
the first three game rounds where they raced to board their
flights, in games simulating a departing passenger’s journey
through Changi. After checking in via Changi’s Fast and Seamless
Travel (FAST) kiosk by completing a puzzle, they went on to test
their luck in picking the right boarding gate on Changi’s iconic
Solari board, before five finalists moved on to the third round of
shopping and dining. This round saw each finalist picking two
items and matching the total cost of their selections to the lucky
price that was revealed at the start of the game. Three finalists
were eliminated.
When it came down to the final two
– Indian finalist Animesh Singh and Ade Iskandar, excitement hit a
new high. The audience witnessed the extraordinary stroke of luck
from Ade Iskandar, who successfully plugged into the millionaire
life by fitting a giant travel adaptor into the socket on the
podium after a nerve-racking five tries! What followed was a
heartwarming embrace shared onstage by Ade Iskandar and his best
friend, who had flown in from Jakarta to show his support and
share the moment.
Breaking down in tears
of joy and visibly overwhelmed by the surreal experience, Ade
Iskandar gushed, “I’m still shocked, nervous and in disbelief, but
incredibly happy. I can’t imagine how much money a million
Singapore dollars will look like, how big a stack it will be!”
Apart from Mr Roni, the
other finalists won S$5,000 in cash. All enjoyed a three-night
hotel stay in Singapore, with return airfare provided for
non-Singapore residents.
The eighth run of the ‘Be
a Changi Millionaire’ will kick off in May 2017.
Record-Breaking Sales
at Changi Airport
Changi Airport’s annual
flagship campaign, also Singapore’s biggest retail promotion,
played a pivotal role in driving concession sales in 2016.
Sales
at Changi rose 5% to over S$2.3 billion, an all-time high for the
airport. Travellers from China, Singapore and Indonesia were the
top spenders at Changi Airport, with Chinese nationals accounting
for 30% of total sales in 2016.
Perfumes and
cosmetics, and liquor and tobacco continue to be the two most
popular product categories at Changi Airport, followed by luxury
goods, electronics and gadgets, and chocolates and candies.
“We congratulate Ade Iskandar,
our seventh Changi Millionaire and thank our passengers for
journeying and shopping with us the past year. We are pleased to
achieve yet another all-time high for concession sales at Changi
Airport, which helps to keep Changi Airport’s aeronautical charges
competitive,” said Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Executive Vice President of
Commercial at CAG. “At Changi, the spirit
of continual innovation underpins our retail strategy and drives
many of our new ideas and developments – the opening of the second
DFS Wines & Spirits Duplex at Terminal 2 that boasts the popular
The Whisky House and the engaging Pokémon at Changi year-end
celebrations are just two examples. We will continue to make
shopping at Changi a fun and rewarding experience for all our
travellers.”
