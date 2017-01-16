TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 16 January 2017
Singapore Airlines Cargo Earns IATA CEIV Pharma Certification

Singapore Airlines Cargo (SIA Cargo) has become the first airline in Asia Pacific to be awarded the IATA CEIV Pharma Certification, a globally recognised pharmaceutical product handling accreditation.

The certification affirms SIA Cargo’s capabilities in handling high value, time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical cargo with speed, reliability and efficiency.

Singapore Airlines Cargo (SIA Cargo) Boeing 747-400F

Developed alongside aviation industry stakeholders and regulators, the CEIV Pharma Certification addresses the industry’s need for safety, security, compliance and efficiency in the transportation of pharmaceutical products. It seeks to minimise product loss attributed to handling and environmental factors such as temperature excursions during transport.

The certification encompasses, and in some cases exceeds, existing pharmaceutical standards and guidelines such as the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice and the World Health Organization Good Distribution Practices for Pharmaceutical Products.

“We are honoured to have been awarded the IATA CEIV Pharma Certification, which reinforces our commitment to our customers from the pharmaceutical sector to deliver the highest standards of care and professionalism in handling their time and temperature sensitive shipments,” said President of SIA Cargo, Mr Chin Yau Seng. “We are acutely aware of the important role that these shipments play in serving the broader community, and hope that this certification will give our ultimate customers additional assurance and comfort that these shipments, which are often life-saving, are in good hands.”

