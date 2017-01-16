Singapore Airlines Cargo Earns IATA CEIV Pharma Certification

|
Singapore Airlines Cargo (SIA Cargo) has become
the first airline in Asia Pacific to be awarded the IATA CEIV
Pharma Certification, a globally recognised pharmaceutical product
handling accreditation.
The certification affirms SIA Cargo’s
capabilities in handling high value, time-sensitive and
temperature-controlled pharmaceutical cargo with speed,
reliability and efficiency.
Developed alongside aviation industry
stakeholders and regulators, the CEIV Pharma Certification
addresses the industry’s need for safety, security, compliance and
efficiency in the transportation of pharmaceutical products. It
seeks to minimise product loss attributed to handling and
environmental factors such as temperature excursions during
transport.
The certification encompasses, and in some cases
exceeds, existing pharmaceutical standards and guidelines such as
the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice and the World
Health Organization Good Distribution Practices for
Pharmaceutical Products.
“We are honoured to have been awarded the IATA
CEIV Pharma Certification, which reinforces our commitment to our
customers from the pharmaceutical sector to deliver the highest
standards of care and professionalism in handling their time and
temperature sensitive shipments,” said President of SIA Cargo, Mr Chin Yau Seng.
“We are acutely aware of the important role that these shipments
play in serving the broader community, and hope that this
certification will give our ultimate customers additional
assurance and comfort that these shipments, which are often
life-saving, are in good hands.”
