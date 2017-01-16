Munich Airport Reports Record Number of Passengers and Freight

|
Munich Airport's robust growth trend continued
in 2016 with new records for total passengers and freight
turnover.
The number of passengers increased by 1.3 million, or 3%, over the previous year to a new all-time high of 42.3
million, and the number of aircraft movements was up by almost 4%. The total of 394,430 take-offs and landings represented
an increase of 14,500.
Without last year's strike-related
disruptions, which led to cancellations of about 3,000 scheduled
flights to and from Munich, the increase in aircraft movements
would have been an even more impressive 4.6% over the 2015
figure. The strikes affected approximately 330,000 travellers.
Airfreight posted the strongest growth. The more than
334,000 tons of freight handled at the airport represented a 5% year-on-year increase.
"The strong gains in our
traffic figures clearly demonstrate once again that growth in
demand for mobility is steadily rising. This will continue in the
coming year. Based on slot requests submitted by the airlines to
date, we expect a 4% increase in aircraft movements in
2017," said Dr. Michael Kerkloh, the President and CEO of Munich
Airport.
As in previous years, the growth seen in passenger
numbers in Munich is based above all on strong gains in
international traffic.
With about 6.8 million passengers – an
increase of 5% – the intercontinental segment again posted
the strongest gains. Demand was particularly strong for the
long-haul routes to Asia, where passenger numbers rose by more
than 5% as compared with 2015. In 2016, direct routes from
Munich to both Asia and North America routes carried more than 3
million passengers (3.3 million and 3.2 million, respectively).
Continental traffic, with a total of 25.8 million passengers
in 2016, remained the strongest segment at Munich Airport. This
was a 4% increase over 2015. Domestic routes within Germany
experienced a slight 0.5% increase to approximately 10
million passengers.
Once again last year, there were
substantial additions to the global route network served from
Munich. The 257 destinations – 10 more than in the previous year –
was the most extensive range of destinations ever offered to
passengers at the Bavarian hub. The number of airlines offering
scheduled services in Munich increased by three to 100.
