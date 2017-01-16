Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur Appoints General Manager

Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur has appointed Michael Delargy as General Manager.

Delargy will be responsible for the strategic direction, guest satisfaction and day to day operations of the newly renovated 420-room hotel.

Delargy has over 20 years of international hospitality management experience, primarily in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A native of Ireland, Delargy joined Starwood Hotels & Resorts in 1998 as a Manager in Technology Deployment for Africa, India and the Middle East.

Prior to that he spent time with Hilton International in both London and China. After being promoted to Vice President of Information Technology for Asia Pacific in 2000, Delargy returned to Hotel Operations in 2008 as Hotel Manager for the pre-opening 4,000 room Sheraton Macau, and then as general manager for Sheraton Pattaya Resort in Thailand.

Prior to joining Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur, Delargy spent 3 years as General Manager of The Westin Nanjing, China.

Outside the hotel, Delargy enjoys biking and running, and likes to relax with a glass of Irish single pot still whiskey.



