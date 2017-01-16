Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur Appoints General Manager

|
Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur has appointed Michael Delargy
as General Manager.
Delargy will be responsible for the
strategic direction, guest satisfaction and day to day operations
of the newly renovated 420-room hotel.
Delargy has
over 20 years of international hospitality management experience,
primarily in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A native of
Ireland, Delargy joined Starwood Hotels & Resorts in 1998 as a
Manager in Technology Deployment for Africa, India and the Middle
East.
Prior to that he spent time with Hilton International in
both London and China. After being promoted to Vice President of
Information Technology for Asia Pacific in 2000, Delargy returned
to Hotel Operations in 2008 as Hotel Manager for the pre-opening
4,000 room Sheraton Macau, and then as general manager for
Sheraton Pattaya Resort in Thailand.
Prior to
joining Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur, Delargy spent 3 years as General
Manager of The Westin Nanjing, China.
Outside the hotel, Delargy enjoys biking
and running, and likes to relax with a glass of
Irish single pot still whiskey.
See other recent
news regarding:
Le Merdien,
Kuala Lumpur,
GM,
General Manager.