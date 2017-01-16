JetWave Receives EASA Certification for Airbus A319

|
Honeywell and EAD Aerospace have received European Aviation Safety
Agency certification for its JetWave high-speed satellite
communications hardware on the Airbus A319.
The certification allows JetWave to be
installed and used on the A319 aircraft, providing passengers,
pilots and operators with access to Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band
service, GX Aviation.
“Our JetWave hardware is designed with ease of
installation and maintenance in mind to ensure reliable cabin
connectivity as well as a consistent Wi-Fi in the Sky experience
for users,” said James MacDougall, director, Product Marketing,
Honeywell Aerospace. “With this certification from EASA, we look
forward to providing Airbus A319 operators, pilots and passengers
with access to the ultimate broadband solution for the skies.”
The EASA certification follows Honeywell’s first Airbus A319
installation as part of a VIP project in October 2016, which
featured state-of-the-art technologies and custom-made interior
fittings.
Previously, JetWave has also received certification from
both EASA and the Federal Aviation Administration for safety,
environmental and installation standards.
See other recent
news regarding:
Honeywell,
EASA,
Inmarsat,
A319.