JetWave Receives EASA Certification for Airbus A319

Honeywell and EAD Aerospace have received European Aviation Safety Agency certification for its JetWave high-speed satellite communications hardware on the Airbus A319.

The certification allows JetWave to be installed and used on the A319 aircraft, providing passengers, pilots and operators with access to Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band service, GX Aviation.

“Our JetWave hardware is designed with ease of installation and maintenance in mind to ensure reliable cabin connectivity as well as a consistent Wi-Fi in the Sky experience for users,” said James MacDougall, director, Product Marketing, Honeywell Aerospace. “With this certification from EASA, we look forward to providing Airbus A319 operators, pilots and passengers with access to the ultimate broadband solution for the skies.”

The EASA certification follows Honeywell’s first Airbus A319 installation as part of a VIP project in October 2016, which featured state-of-the-art technologies and custom-made interior fittings.

Previously, JetWave has also received certification from both EASA and the Federal Aviation Administration for safety, environmental and installation standards.



