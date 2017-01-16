Positive Results from Eagle 407HP Trials in Papua New Guinea

|
The first Eagle Copters 407HP in the region,
VH-EPU, has been operating in the hot and high environment of
Papua New Guinea.
At high
altitude testing above 10,000 feet, the aircraft is lifting more
than a standard Bell 212 and close to double the standard Bell 407 helicopter.
“Understanding the operational conditions in Papua New Guinea
is especially important due to its rugged and heavily forested
terrain. This is why selecting the right type of engine will help
to optimize both cost and efficiencies, whilst delivering improved
performance,” said Mark Burgess, vice president, Asia Pacific,
Defense and Space, Honeywell Aerospace. “Honeywell’s HTS900 engine is an ideal fit for the Eagle 407HP in
Papua New Guinea as it is designed to operate in high altitudes
and hot temperature. As well, the light weight and high
performance capabilities of the engine allow power to increase
while fuel consumption remains low.”
With
mission-specific equipment installed, the aircraft has also held
trial operations with Heli Niugini, replacing a standard Bell 407
on a drilling exploration contract. The work involved lifting a
variety of internal and external loads carried out at around 6,500
feet (density altitude 8,000 feet). These were perfect conditions
to perform a like-for-like comparison between the Eagle 407HP and
a standard 407.
The results met, and in some cases
exceeded, expectations. Specifically, the Eagle 407HP proved
superior in a number of ways:
Heavy lifting: With
its increased lifting capacity, the 407HP was able to lift and
move heavier parts of the drill rig, thus reducing any need for
disassembly;
Fuel capacity: The 407HP was able to go out
with more fuel than a standard Bell 407 whilst lifting similar
loads, consequently saving the ferry time and costs to refuel;
Internal load: Because of its ability to land with a heavier
internal load, the 407HP was able to carry out a food resupply in
one trip instead of two.
“With initial results
coming in as anticipated, the aircraft was then taken up over
10,000 feet to prove its performance at ‘hot and high,’ and after
multiple lifts at 11,300 feet (density altitude 13,000 feet) the
words ‘awesome’ and ‘what a beast’ were heard reverberating around
the mountains,” said Grant Boyter, Eagle Copters CEO.
Heli Niugini will continue to work VH-EPU on a
lease arrangement with Eagle Copters Australasia.
In addition, Heli Niugini and Eagle Copters
Australasia have entered into an agreement to convert one of Heli
Niugini’s existing Bell 407s to an Eagle 407HP. Arrangements are
currently underway which will see the conversion take place at
Eagle’s Coffs Harbour, Australia, facility early this year.
The Eagle 407HP is torque-limited to around
10,500 feet, compared to around 3,500 feet on a standard Bell 407,
in Papua New Guinea.
