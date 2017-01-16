Anantara Vacation Club Enters Dubai

Anantara Vacation Club's developer entity has
secured access to luxury apartment units at Anantara The Palm
Dubai Resort for its Club Points Owners to enjoy.
“With this first step, we will be able to meet
our Club Points Owners’ growing demand for inventory in the Middle
East,” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Commercial Officer.
The apartment suites secured by the Club
Developer within Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort will be available
to all Club Points Owners for stays starting from 1 February 2017.
The Club Developer plans to further expand its
foothold in the Middle East in 2017, and recently appointed
Andrea Danieli as its Business Development Director for the
region. Prior to his appointment, Andrea has held management roles
across the EMEA region with Marriott Vacation Club.