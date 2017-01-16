Anantara Vacation Club Enters Dubai

Anantara Vacation Club's developer entity has secured access to luxury apartment units at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort for its Club Points Owners to enjoy.

“With this first step, we will be able to meet our Club Points Owners’ growing demand for inventory in the Middle East,” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Commercial Officer.

The apartment suites secured by the Club Developer within Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort will be available to all Club Points Owners for stays starting from 1 February 2017.

The Club Developer plans to further expand its foothold in the Middle East in 2017, and recently appointed Andrea Danieli as its Business Development Director for the region. Prior to his appointment, Andrea has held management roles across the EMEA region with Marriott Vacation Club.

