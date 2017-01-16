MHG Signs Anantara Resort in Zanzibar

|
Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group has signed an Anantara
resort in Zanzibar.
Scheduled to open in 2020 as part of the
Zanzibar Amber Resort mixed-use lifestyle community, the Anantara
Zanzibar Resort will occupy in excess of 1,000 hectares
of prime Indian Ocean coastline in the north east of Zanzibar.
The waterfront resort is to feature
100 guest rooms, alongside 50 one and two-bedroom pool villas.
Leisure facilities will include a spa and wellness centre,
a gym, a kid’s club and a teen’s club, in addition to three
restaurants and bars. There are also plans to introduce marine
life and coral to restore and re-create a reef ecosystem.
Dillip Rajakarier (pictured right), CEO of
Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, said, “Anantara
Zanzibar Resort will be the first property in the region to
showcase Anantara’s authentic luxury and personalised hospitality.
Whilst offering a unique addition to Anantara’s portfolio, the
resort’s discerning guests will benefit greatly from the project’s
integrated lifestyle facilities. We believe Tanzania has enormous
growth potential in the tourism and lifestyle sector. The development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort
marks a key strategic move that provides synergy and diversifies
Minor Hotels’ well-established presence in East Africa,
complementing the Elewana Collection of luxury safari camps,
lodges and beach resorts in Tanzania and Kenya.”
Anantara Zanzibar Resort guests will have access to Zanzibar Amber
Resort, a mixed-use project which will offer a retail souk, a
tropical aqua park, a marina, an equestrian centre and
international polo club, along with further hotels. In addition,
Zanzibar Amber Resort will also feature East Africa’s first
signature golf course, which is confirmed to be designed by Ernie Els.
The owning company, Pennyroyal (Gibraltar) Limited, is
working in close collaboration with local stakeholders, including
the government and the Ministry of Environment, to master plan a
self-sufficient and sustainably designed community with energy
plants, agriculture, aquaculture and potentially an airfield in
the later stages of the project.
Brian Thomson, Principal, Pennyroyal Gibraltar,
said, “We are delighted to have Anantara as a founder hotel
partner of Zanzibar Amber Resort, their distinctive lifestyle
brand profile and commitment to creating outstanding luxury
hospitality product being of significant appeal to us. We
anticipate that this strategic partnership will bring Zanzibar
Amber Resort to the attention of a modern, cosmopolitan,
thoughtful traveller that represents exactly the kind of market
demographic to which we aspire, and look forward to a successful
and enduring partnership between Pennyroyal Gibraltar and Minor
Hotels.”
Anantara currently
operates 37 hotels and resorts in 12 countries, having recently
added two new resorts each in both Sri Lanka and Oman.
