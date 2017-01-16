Air Malta and Alitalia Terminate Investment Talks

Air Malta and Alitalia have jointly decided to terminate the talks which would have led to Alitalia becoming a 49% shareholder in Malta's national carrier.

The two airlines agreed that the current changing landscape in the airline industry was not ideal for a such a transaction and that both airlines would concentrate on the current challenges without entering into a partnership.

Air Malta and Alitalia said that they would continue to collaborate closely commercially through a recently launched extensive codesharing program.

