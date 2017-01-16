Air Malta and Alitalia Terminate Investment Talks

Air Malta and Alitalia have jointly decided to
terminate the talks which would have led to Alitalia becoming a
49% shareholder in Malta's national carrier.
The two airlines agreed that the current
changing landscape in the airline industry was not ideal for a
such a transaction and that both airlines would concentrate on the
current challenges without entering into a partnership.
Air Malta and Alitalia said that they would continue to
collaborate closely commercially through a recently launched
extensive codesharing program.