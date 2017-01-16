TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 16 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Bombardier Delivers First Innovia APM 300 to China

Bombardier has delivered the first Innovia automated people mover (APM) 300 vehicle to the city of Shanghai.

The first of its type in China, the vehicle is from an order placed in June 2015 by Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, for a turnkey APM system along with 44 Innovia APM 300 vehicles.

Bombardier has delivered the first Innovia automated people mover (APM) 300 vehicle to the city of Shanghai

The system will enter service later this year on Shanghai Metro’s Line 8 Phase 3 Project, a new 6.6 km, dual-lane elevated, driverless APM system that will connect the large residential district of Pujiangzhen to the Line 8 interchange at the Shendu Highway Station.

Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, "We are proud that our world leading Innovia APM 300 system will start operation on one of the most dynamic and important urban mass markets in the world. We greatly appreciate the tremendous effort from our team, and especially the trust and support from our long term strategic partner Shanghai Shentong Metro Group which made it possible to deliver the APM on time, on quality and within budget. We are ready to make any needed support in the operation service and I am confident that we will see more Bombardier APM systems in Shanghai and other Chinese cities in the future."

The driverless Innovia APM 300’s propulsion system allows it to operate at speeds up to 80 km/h while an advanced suspension and guidance system, coupled with rubber-tires, reduces noise and vibration to deliver a smooth ride.

 Paired with the BOMBARDIER Cityflo 650 CBTC system, the Innovia APM 300 increases capacity by safely reducing the time and distance needed between each vehicle traveling on the line.

 Bombardier has already supplied its Innovia APM 100 technology to China with one system in Beijing and another in Guangzhou. 

See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, Innovia, Shanghai.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com