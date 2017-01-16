Bombardier Delivers First Innovia APM 300 to China

Bombardier has delivered the first Innovia automated people mover (APM) 300 vehicle to the city of Shanghai.

The first of its type in China, the vehicle is from an order placed in June 2015 by Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, for a turnkey APM system along with 44 Innovia APM 300 vehicles.

The system will enter service later this year on Shanghai Metro’s Line 8 Phase 3 Project, a new 6.6 km, dual-lane elevated, driverless APM system that will connect the large residential district of Pujiangzhen to the Line 8 interchange at the Shendu Highway Station.

Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, "We are proud that our world leading Innovia APM 300 system will start operation on one of the most dynamic and important urban mass markets in the world. We greatly appreciate the tremendous effort from our team, and especially the trust and support from our long term strategic partner Shanghai Shentong Metro Group which made it possible to deliver the APM on time, on quality and within budget. We are ready to make any needed support in the operation service and I am confident that we will see more Bombardier APM systems in Shanghai and other Chinese cities in the future."

The driverless Innovia APM 300’s propulsion system allows it to operate at speeds up to 80 km/h while an advanced suspension and guidance system, coupled with rubber-tires, reduces noise and vibration to deliver a smooth ride.

Paired with the BOMBARDIER Cityflo 650 CBTC system, the Innovia APM 300 increases capacity by safely reducing the time and distance needed between each vehicle traveling on the line.

Bombardier has already supplied its Innovia APM 100 technology to China with one system in Beijing and another in Guangzhou.

