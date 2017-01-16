Bombardier Delivers First Innovia APM 300 to China

|
Bombardier has
delivered the first Innovia automated people mover
(APM) 300 vehicle to the city of Shanghai.
The first of its type
in China, the vehicle is from an order placed in June 2015 by
Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, for a turnkey APM system
along with 44 Innovia APM 300 vehicles.
The system will enter
service later this year on Shanghai Metro’s Line 8 Phase 3
Project, a new 6.6 km, dual-lane elevated, driverless APM system
that will connect the large residential district of Pujiangzhen to
the Line 8 interchange at the Shendu Highway Station.
Jianwei Zhang, President of Bombardier China, said, "We are proud
that our world leading Innovia APM 300 system will start operation
on one of the most dynamic and important urban mass markets in the
world. We greatly appreciate the tremendous effort from our team,
and especially the trust and support from our long term strategic
partner Shanghai Shentong Metro Group which made it
possible to deliver the APM on time, on quality and within budget.
We are ready to make any needed support in the operation service
and I am confident that we will see more Bombardier APM systems in
Shanghai and other Chinese cities in the future."
The
driverless Innovia APM 300’s propulsion
system allows it to operate at speeds up to 80 km/h while an
advanced suspension and guidance system, coupled with
rubber-tires, reduces noise and vibration to deliver a smooth ride.
Paired with the BOMBARDIER Cityflo 650
CBTC system, the Innovia APM 300 increases capacity by
safely reducing the time and distance needed between each vehicle
traveling on the line.
Bombardier has already supplied its Innovia
APM 100 technology to China with one system in Beijing and another
in Guangzhou.
