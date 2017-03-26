Vietjet to Launch Phuket - Chiang Rai;
Increase Bangkok - Chiang Mai Flights
[HD video below] Vietjet is to launch daily flights between Phuket
and Chiang Rai and increase frequency from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
to 3 flights per day from 26 March 2017.
Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy
Binh, Vice President of Commercial of Vietjet Group, said, “Last
year marked the official entry of Vietjet into the low-cost
domestic travel sector in Thailand. We’ve received very positive
feedback from passengers regarding the convenience and value of
these services, and we are expecting to augment existing routes
with new capacity this year especially a direct flight from Phuket
to Chiang Rai from 26 March 2017 onwards. Other elements of our
expansion plan will be to bolster domestic seat availability
between Bangkok and other cities around Thailand with new
connections to be announced later in the year. Our business
remains extremely competitive on price and service, we believe we
can offer the most affordable flight tickets of any domestic
carrier in Thailand.”
Vietjet Thailand
connects Bangkok to Phuket (daily flight), Bangkok to Chiang Mai
(which will increase to 3 daily flights) and Phuket to Chiang Rai
(daily flights available from 26 March 2017).
Thai Vietjet Airbus
A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD