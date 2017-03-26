Vietjet to Launch Phuket - Chiang Rai; Increase Bangkok - Chiang Mai Flights

[HD video below] Vietjet is to launch daily flights between Phuket and Chiang Rai and increase frequency from Bangkok to Chiang Mai to 3 flights per day from 26 March 2017.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vice President of Commercial of Vietjet Group, said, “Last year marked the official entry of Vietjet into the low-cost domestic travel sector in Thailand. We’ve received very positive feedback from passengers regarding the convenience and value of these services, and we are expecting to augment existing routes with new capacity this year especially a direct flight from Phuket to Chiang Rai from 26 March 2017 onwards. Other elements of our expansion plan will be to bolster domestic seat availability between Bangkok and other cities around Thailand with new connections to be announced later in the year. Our business remains extremely competitive on price and service, we believe we can offer the most affordable flight tickets of any domestic carrier in Thailand.”

Vietjet Thailand connects Bangkok to Phuket (daily flight), Bangkok to Chiang Mai (which will increase to 3 daily flights) and Phuket to Chiang Rai (daily flights available from 26 March 2017).

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

