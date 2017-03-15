Singapore Airlines and SilkAir Codesharing on Vistara Flights

|
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and regional subsidiary
SilkAir have started codesharing on Indian domestic flights
operated by Vistara.
Under the agreement, SIA now add its ‘SQ’
designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Mumbai and New
Delhi to 10 destinations within India.
SilkAir adds its ‘MI’
designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Bengaluru and
Kolkata to six destinations within India.
The codeshare agreement is Vistara’s first with
another airline group, as well as SIA’s and SilkAir’s first with
an India-based domestic carrier.
As a result of the agreement,
four new destinations will be added to the SIA Group’s India
network, namely Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati and Port Blair.
SIA
Group airlines also serves 15 destinations in India from
Singapore.
Members of SIA’s and Vistara’s frequent flyer
programmes, KrisFlyer and Club Vistara, will also enjoy additional
tier benefits as a result of the new codeshare partnership.
PPS
Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members will enjoy lounge access,
increased baggage allowance, and priority baggage handling,
check-in and boarding when travelling on Vistara-operated flights.
Likewise, Club Vistara Platinum and Gold members will enjoy the
same benefits when travelling on SIAoperated flights. PPS Club and
KrisFlyer members will also earn Elite miles when travelling on
SIA codeshare flights operated by Vistara.
