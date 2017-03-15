Singapore Airlines and SilkAir Codesharing on Vistara Flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and regional subsidiary SilkAir have started codesharing on Indian domestic flights operated by Vistara.

Under the agreement, SIA now add its ‘SQ’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Mumbai and New Delhi to 10 destinations within India.

SilkAir adds its ‘MI’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Bengaluru and Kolkata to six destinations within India.

The codeshare agreement is Vistara’s first with another airline group, as well as SIA’s and SilkAir’s first with an India-based domestic carrier.

As a result of the agreement, four new destinations will be added to the SIA Group’s India network, namely Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati and Port Blair.

SIA Group airlines also serves 15 destinations in India from Singapore.

Members of SIA’s and Vistara’s frequent flyer programmes, KrisFlyer and Club Vistara, will also enjoy additional tier benefits as a result of the new codeshare partnership.

PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members will enjoy lounge access, increased baggage allowance, and priority baggage handling, check-in and boarding when travelling on Vistara-operated flights. Likewise, Club Vistara Platinum and Gold members will enjoy the same benefits when travelling on SIAoperated flights. PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will also earn Elite miles when travelling on SIA codeshare flights operated by Vistara.

See other recent news regarding: Singapore Airlines, Vistara, Codeshare.