Marco Polo Appoints Martin Kwan as Group Director of Purchasing

Marco Polo Hotels has appointed Mr. Martin Kwan, as Group Director of Purchasing.
With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Martin joins
Marco Polo Hotels to lead the expanding hotel group’s efforts in
purchasing and procurement for its two brands, Niccolo and Marco
Polo Hotels.
Formerly with Gold Cove Property
Development as Owner’s Representative of the Crowne Plaza Macau,
Martin has held senior roles with Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel and The
Westin Resort Macau.
Returning to Marco Polo Hotels corporate
office for the second time in his career, Martin is charged with
pre-opening procurement for the group’s new hotel openings in
Chongqing, Hong Kong, Changsha and Suzhou, in addition to
streamlining the purchasing procedures for the group’s operating
hotels in Hong Kong, China and Philippines.
“We welcome
Martin back to the group having acquired new skills and
expertise,” said Lucinda Chan, Vice President, Finance &
Business Development for Marco Polo Hotels. “He will be central in
leading the group’s third party partner selection strategies.”
A
graduate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hotel and
Tourism Management, Martin holds a Master’s Degree in Logistics
and Operations Management from Macquarie University in Sydney.
