London Luton Airport Implements UK’s First Touchless Bag Drop

|
Rockwell Collins recently deployed the first
touchless T-Series bag drop in the United Kingdom (UK) at London
Luton Airport.
The new system streamlines and simplifies the
baggage check-in process.
“We’re investing £110 million to
transform the passenger experience at London Luton Airport,” said
Kim Kennedy, senior manager of Passenger Services for the airport.
“Rockwell Collins’ new auto-bag drop terminals are just one
example of this investment.”
The Luton self-service bag
drop from Rockwell Collins employs a two-step approach. Passengers
first use their reference number to print a boarding card and/or
weigh their bag and print a tag. Once tagged, the luggage is taken
to the self-service kiosk and the bag is automatically dispatched.
Already in use at several airports around the world, the system
has won praise from both customers and staff for improving the
passenger experience and significantly improving processing
speeds.
Kristian Hanslip, training and delivery manager at
Rockwell Collins, said, “On day one, it was fantastic to see the
positive reactions of the passengers and staff. Because the system
is so simple to use, the ground staff is able to be more
customer-centric and proactive. The airport’s customers were
amazed at the transformation.”
The system at London Luton
Airport is the UK’s first touchless bag drop, as it automatically
detects that the tag is attached, the weight is correct and then
dispatches the bag without the passenger needing to touch any
button or screen.
“Because baggage handling is different
depending on the airline and the airport, we work closely with our
customers to ensure we create the right approach,” said Paul Hickox, head of Airport Systems Sales for Rockwell Collins. “Our
overall goal is to help improve each passenger’s travel
experience.”
The new kiosks also are fitted with audio
prompts for visually impaired passengers, in addition to
availability indicators, so that passengers can immediately see
which devices are free. Future plans call for the systems to be
updated so passengers can make payments at the kiosks for services
such as additional bags, fast-track security and lounge access.
See other recent
news regarding:
Rockwell Collins,
London,
Luton.