New South Korean Airline Orders 8 Airbus A320ceo

Kair Airlines, a South Korean start-up carrier,
has selected the Airbus A320 Family to launch its new low cost
operations, with a firm order for eight A320ceo.
The new airline will be based in Cheongju in
central South Korea and will focus primarily on services to
international destinations in North East Asia.
“We see enormous potential for the development
of a low cost model linking central South Korea with destinations
in China, Taiwan and Japan,” said Byung Ho Kang, Kair Airlines
Representative Director and Chairman. “Kair Airlines will focus on
point-to-point services at low fares while offering passengers a
modern and fun product offering. Brand new A320 aircraft will be
perfect for our business model and customers, combining the lowest
operating costs with the widest cabin in the single aisle
segment.”
With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319,
A320, and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers.
“We have been impressed by the business model
developed by Kair Airlines,” said John Leahy, Airbus Chief
Operating Officer, Customers. “We are confident that the
efficiencies offered by the A320 will contribute to a successful
launch by Kair Airlines, bringing more choice for passengers
flying in the North East Asian region. The selection of the A320
by Kair Airlines underscores once again the position of the Airbus
single aisle product line as the preferred choice for low cost
airlines in Asia.”
The A320 Family has won over 13,000
orders and more than 7,400 aircraft have been delivered to some
400 customers and operators worldwide.
