New South Korean Airline Orders 8 Airbus A320ceo

Kair Airlines, a South Korean start-up carrier, has selected the Airbus A320 Family to launch its new low cost operations, with a firm order for eight A320ceo.

The new airline will be based in Cheongju in central South Korea and will focus primarily on services to international destinations in North East Asia.

“We see enormous potential for the development of a low cost model linking central South Korea with destinations in China, Taiwan and Japan,” said Byung Ho Kang, Kair Airlines Representative Director and Chairman. “Kair Airlines will focus on point-to-point services at low fares while offering passengers a modern and fun product offering. Brand new A320 aircraft will be perfect for our business model and customers, combining the lowest operating costs with the widest cabin in the single aisle segment.”

With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320, and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers.

“We have been impressed by the business model developed by Kair Airlines,” said John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers. “We are confident that the efficiencies offered by the A320 will contribute to a successful launch by Kair Airlines, bringing more choice for passengers flying in the North East Asian region. The selection of the A320 by Kair Airlines underscores once again the position of the Airbus single aisle product line as the preferred choice for low cost airlines in Asia.”

The A320 Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,400 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide.

