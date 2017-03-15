Hahn Air Appoints Dennis Huk as Head of Global Account Management

Hahn Air has appointed Dennis Huk as Head of Global Account Management.

Together with Robert Jason Heerenveen, who has occupied the position since February 2015, Dennis will lead a team of more than 20 Directors Global Account Management and Service Partners around the globe who are responsible for executing sales and marketing activities as well as trainings and product presentations for 100,000 travel agencies worldwide.

Dennis is taking over from Susan Strössinger who left Hahn Air at the end of last year.

“Dennis will be a great addition to our team,” said Kimberley Long, Vice President Sales and Agency Distribution at Hahn Air. “He has a wealth of experience in the airline and transportation industry. We trust that he will increase Hahn Air’s visibility and brand awareness among the travel agent community and support the Global Account Management team to ultimately increase business for our agency partners.”

Before joining Hahn Air, Dennis held various sales and account management positions at Aegean Airlines, Austrian Airlines and LATAM Airlines.

For the past 5 years, he worked as Manager Partnerships at Avis Budget Autovermietung where he was responsible for managing the company’s cooperation with various partners such as airlines and hotels.

Dennis joins a team of more than 300 Hahn Air employees of 30 nationalities servicing more than 190 markets around the world. He will be based at the Hahn Air head office in Dreieich, near Frankfurt.



