Hahn Air Appoints Dennis Huk as Head of Global Account Management

|
Hahn Air
has appointed Dennis Huk as Head of Global Account
Management.
Together with Robert Jason Heerenveen, who has
occupied the position since February 2015, Dennis will lead a
team of more than 20 Directors Global Account Management and
Service Partners around the globe who are responsible for
executing sales and marketing activities as well as trainings and
product presentations for 100,000 travel agencies worldwide.
Dennis is
taking over from Susan Strössinger who left Hahn Air at the end of
last year.
“Dennis will be a great addition to our team,”
said Kimberley Long, Vice President Sales and Agency Distribution
at Hahn Air. “He has a wealth of experience in the airline and
transportation industry. We trust that he will increase Hahn Air’s
visibility and brand awareness among the travel agent community
and support the Global Account Management team to ultimately
increase business for our agency partners.”
Before joining
Hahn Air, Dennis held various sales and account management
positions at Aegean Airlines, Austrian Airlines and LATAM
Airlines.
For the past 5 years, he worked as Manager Partnerships
at Avis Budget Autovermietung where he was responsible for
managing the company’s cooperation with various partners such as
airlines and hotels.
Dennis joins a team of more than
300 Hahn Air employees of 30 nationalities servicing more than 190
markets around the world. He will be based at the Hahn Air head
office in Dreieich, near Frankfurt.
