Bombardier Receives EASA Certification for Ka-band Retrofit on Global Aircraft

Bombardier's Ka-band high-speed internet system has been certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for retrofit on all Bombardier Global aircraft models.

The Ka-band high-speed internet system lets passengers on board Global aircraft browse the internet, stream online media or stage a videoconference as quickly and as effortlessly as they would in their home or office.

Bombardier's Ka-band is offered as an option on new Global aircraft or as an upgrade on all in-service Global aircraft models at the company's extensive network of service centres.

"We are dedicated to setting new standards in customer care and maximizing customers' cabin experience," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. "Ka-band is the latest example of Bombardier bringing brand new technologies, something that you would have found only for installation in forward-fit aircraft in the past, back to its fleet."

