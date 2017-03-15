Bombardier Receives EASA Certification for Ka-band Retrofit on Global Aircraft

|
Bombardier's Ka-band high-speed internet system
has been certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for
retrofit on all Bombardier Global aircraft models.
The Ka-band
high-speed internet system lets passengers on board Global
aircraft browse the internet, stream online media or stage a
videoconference as quickly and as effortlessly as they would in
their home or office.
Bombardier's Ka-band is offered as an
option on new Global aircraft or as an upgrade on all in-service
Global aircraft models at the company's extensive network of
service centres.
"We are dedicated to setting new
standards in customer care and maximizing customers' cabin
experience," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and
General Manager, Customer Experience. "Ka-band is the latest
example of Bombardier bringing brand new technologies, something
that you would have found only for installation in forward-fit
aircraft in the past, back to its fleet."
