CDB Aviation Orders 30 Boeing 737 Max 8s

|
CDB Aviation Lease Finance has ordered 30 Boeing
737 Max 8 airplanes.
The order is valued at $3.3 billion at
current list prices. Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation
operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development
Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing).
With registered capital of US$50 million and a
fleet of over 200 aircraft, CDB Aviation has over 10 years of
experience in the business and is one of the largest and most
influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies.
"Our commitment to our customers is to provide
them with the most efficient and reliable products," said Peter
Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation. "The
30 Boeing 737 Max in our portfolio provide the competitive
advantages of fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger
experience they are looking for in the single-aisle airplane."
The 737 Max will be
14% more fuel-efficient than today's most efficient
Next-Generation 737s – and 20% better than the original
Next-Generation 737s when they first entered service. The 737 Max has more than 3,600 orders to date
from 83 customers worldwide.
"We are very pleased to expand our partnership
with CDB Aviation with this announcement," said Rick Anderson,
vice president of Northeast Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "As we work together with the new management team at
CDB Aviation to address the opportunities presented in a rapidly
growing market for commercial airplanes, we look forward to
strengthening and growing our partnership in the very near
future."
See other recent
news regarding:
Boeing,
CDB Aviation,
737 Max 8.