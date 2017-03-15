CDB Aviation Orders 30 Boeing 737 Max 8s

CDB Aviation Lease Finance has ordered 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes. The order is valued at $3.3 billion at current list prices. Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing). With registered capital of US$50 million and a fleet of over 200 aircraft, CDB Aviation has over 10 years of experience in the business and is one of the largest and most influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies. "Our commitment to our customers is to provide them with the most efficient and reliable products," said Peter Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDB Aviation. "The 30 Boeing 737 Max in our portfolio provide the competitive advantages of fuel efficiency, reliability and passenger experience they are looking for in the single-aisle airplane." The 737 Max will be 14% more fuel-efficient than today's most efficient Next-Generation 737s – and 20% better than the original Next-Generation 737s when they first entered service. The 737 Max has more than 3,600 orders to date from 83 customers worldwide. "We are very pleased to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation with this announcement," said Rick Anderson, vice president of Northeast Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "As we work together with the new management team at CDB Aviation to address the opportunities presented in a rapidly growing market for commercial airplanes, we look forward to strengthening and growing our partnership in the very near future." See other recent news regarding: Boeing, CDB Aviation, 737 Max 8.