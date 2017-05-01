American Airlines to Offer Free Meals on Select Coast-to-Coast Flights

American Airlines is enhancing select coast-to-coast flights by offering passengers free meals in the Main Cabin.

The Main Cabin meals will be available on flights in both directions between Los Angeles and New York, and between San Francisco and New York.

Depending on the time of day, customers will be offered a continental breakfast or a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, kettle chips and dessert.

The menu also includes a vegetarian option and a fruit and cheese plate.

The meals will be served on American’s Airbus A321T fleet.

“Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes and we want to give them a top-notch onboard experience,” said Fernand Fernandez, vice president – Global Marketing. “Providing complimentary meals in the Main Cabin is yet another step we’re taking to enhance our service in this competitive market.”

The new meal service begins on 1 May 2017.



See other recent news regarding: American Airlines, Food, IFE.