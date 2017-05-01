American Airlines to Offer Free Meals on Select Coast-to-Coast Flights

|
American Airlines is enhancing select
coast-to-coast flights by offering passengers free meals in the
Main Cabin.
The Main Cabin meals will be available on flights in both
directions between Los Angeles and New York, and between San
Francisco and New York.
Depending on the time of day, customers
will be offered a continental breakfast or a boxed meal with a
sandwich wrap, kettle chips and dessert.
The menu also includes a
vegetarian option and a fruit and cheese plate.
The meals will be served on American’s Airbus
A321T fleet.
“Some of our best
customers fly our trans-continental routes and we want to give
them a top-notch onboard experience,” said Fernand Fernandez, vice
president – Global Marketing. “Providing complimentary meals in
the Main Cabin is yet another step we’re taking to enhance our
service in this competitive market.”
The new meal
service begins on 1 May 2017.
