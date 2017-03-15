576,109 Hotel Rooms in 2,572 Projects Under Contract in Asia Pacific

|
According to STR’s February 2017 Pipeline Report
there are 576,109 rooms in 2,572 hotel projects Under Contract in
the Asia Pacific region.
The total represents a 3.2% decrease in
rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.
The region reported 264,519 rooms in 1,147
projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms,
that is a 1.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Three of the region’s countries each reported
more than 20,000 rooms In Construction:
- China (137,641 rooms in 512 projects)
-
Indonesia (25,775 rooms in 135 projects)
- India (22,314 rooms
in 145 projects).
Under Contract data includes projects in the In
Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not
include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
