576,109 Hotel Rooms in 2,572 Projects Under Contract in Asia Pacific

According to STR’s February 2017 Pipeline Report there are 576,109 rooms in 2,572 hotel projects Under Contract in the Asia Pacific region.

The total represents a 3.2% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with February 2016.

The region reported 264,519 rooms in 1,147 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 1.5% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Three of the region’s countries each reported more than 20,000 rooms In Construction:

- China (137,641 rooms in 512 projects)

- Indonesia (25,775 rooms in 135 projects)

- India (22,314 rooms in 145 projects).

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

