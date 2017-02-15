Airbus to Transfer Four Test Aircraft to Museums in France

|
As part of its contribution to preserving
aviation heritage, Airbus will transfer four of its test
aircraft to the Museum of Air and Space in Paris-Le
Bourget and Aeroscopia in Toulouse, France.
The aircraft
comprise: A320 MSN1, recently withdrawn from the test aircraft
fleet; A340-600 MSN360; A380 MSN2 and A380 MSN4.
The aircraft
will benefit from heritage preservation measures and will soon be
presented to the public.
The first aircraft to be
transferred was A380 MSN4, which arrived in Le Bourget yesterday
(14 February).
The other three aircraft maintained by Airbus
Heritage in Toulouse, within the Airbus plant, will travel to Aeroscopia in Toulouse within the next two years, when an area in
the northern part of the museum has been made ready for them.
All
the aircraft cover more than 30 years of flight tests and
commercial success for the Airbus brand.
Following the
arrival of A380 MSN4 in Le Bourget and in preparation for its
display at the museum there – one of the largest aviation museums
worldwide – the iconic test aircraft will undergo a unique
refurbishment to showcase its operational role.
Once an initial
phase of technical work has been carried out on the airframe –
which will include structural preservation – a special exhibit
will also be created inside the aircraft’s interior to enable the
greatest possible number of people to visit it from 2018 to
experience the success of Airbus.
