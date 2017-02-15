Dusit and Prince Hotels Launch Staff Exchange Programme

|
Dusit International has launched a Staff
Exchange Programme with Japan’s largest hotel chain, Prince
Hotels.
The two companies
entered into a strategic partnership in February 2015 with the aim
of strengthening brand awareness in the region by leveraging their
sales and marketing resources and networks, thereby creating
opportunities for cross-selling, marketing and promotion.
The new Staff Exchange Programme builds on these foundations by
enabling both companies to share local expertise and hospitality
knowledge to best cater for guests from Japan and Thailand, key
feeder markets for each company respectively.
“The Staff Exchange Programme
will provide rich, first-hand experience for hotel staff from both
companies,” said Mr. Takao Sato, Corporate Director Managing
Administrator of Prince Hotels Inc. “While our employees will gain
direct exposure to Thai culture and Dusit’s gracious hospitality,
Dusit’s staff will be able to learn more about omotenashi – the
Japanese spirit of hospitality and service. The idea is that by
sharing the best practices of both companies, our respective staff
will be better equipped to meet and surpass guests’ expectations,
the hallmark of excellent hospitality experience.”
In the first
exchange, staff from Prince Hotels will spend time at the Front
Office and Concierge of the Dusit Thani Bangkok and Dusit Princess
Srinakarin Bangkok hotels to get familiar with their operations.
Reciprocally, Dusit staff will visit Prince Hotels in Japan.
Participants will receive on-the-job training and take part in
classroom activities to deepen their understanding of Japanese and
Thai hospitality cultures.
Dr
Niramol Jindanuwat, Chief People Officer, Corporate Human
Resources, Dusit International, said, “The Staff Exchange
Programme is an excellent way for Dusit to deepen its partnership
with Prince Hotels. Going beyond sales and marketing purposes,
this new initiative provides an excellent opportunity for staff
from each company to bolster their skill sets and enhance service
delivery. We look forward to making the programme a success.”
