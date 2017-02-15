Honeywell Wins Contract to Implement New Airfield Lighting and Monitoring System at Singapore Changi Airport

Honeywell has won a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract to implement a new airfield ground lighting control and monitoring system at Singapore Changi Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

The project is part of expansion efforts at Changi Airport, which include the development of a three-runway system.

The new Honeywell system will cover all three runways and associated taxiways, taxi lanes and apron lighting as well as facility control and management.

Helping streamline operations and optimize ground traffic flow, Honeywell’s advanced Individual Lamp Control and Monitoring System will allow the airport to get real-time information on approach and runway lighting lamp failures, including the precise location to facilitate fast response and repair.

“Since its opening in 1981, Changi Airport has been recognized for ensuring safety in its airfield,” said Koh Ming Sue, managing director, engineering & development of Changi Airport Group. “The new Honeywell airfield lighting control and monitoring system serves as an important cog in our broader expansion plans to help upkeep our safety and efficiency performance even as air traffic demand grows beyond the capacity of our existing two runways.”

See other recent news regarding: Honeywell, Singapore, Changi.