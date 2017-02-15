Honeywell Wins Contract to Implement New Airfield Lighting and Monitoring System at Singapore Changi Airport

|
Honeywell has won a multi-million dollar,
multi-year contract to implement a new airfield ground lighting
control and monitoring system at Singapore Changi Airport, one of
the busiest airports in the world.
The project is part of
expansion efforts at Changi Airport, which include the development
of a three-runway system.
The new Honeywell system will cover all
three runways and associated taxiways, taxi lanes and apron
lighting as well as facility control and management.
Helping
streamline operations and optimize ground traffic flow,
Honeywell’s advanced Individual Lamp Control and Monitoring System
will allow the airport to get real-time information on approach
and runway lighting lamp failures, including the precise location
to facilitate fast response and repair.
“Since its opening in 1981, Changi Airport has
been recognized for ensuring safety in its airfield,” said Koh
Ming Sue, managing director, engineering & development of Changi
Airport Group. “The new Honeywell airfield lighting control and
monitoring system serves as an important cog in our broader
expansion plans to help upkeep our safety and efficiency
performance even as air traffic demand grows beyond the capacity
of our existing two runways.”
