Garuda Indonesia to Launch Jakarta - Moscow Flights

Garuda Indonesia has unveiled plans to launch direct flights between Jakarta and Moscow in August 2017.

Operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft, Garuda will service the route three times per week.

In accordance with the potential increase in tourist traffic between the two countries, the direct flight services to Moscow is expected to improve Russian tourist visits up to 100,000 tourists in 2017. Russian tourist arrivals to Indonesia in the first half of 2016 increased by 14%.

In contrast, the number of Indonesian citizens who visit Russia is also quite large. In 2015 there were about 14,000 people.

In addition to Moscow, Garuda Indonesia will also launch flights between Jakarta and Los Angeles via Tokyo later this year.

