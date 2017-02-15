Garuda Indonesia to Launch Jakarta - Moscow Flights

|
Garuda Indonesia has unveiled plans to launch direct flights
between Jakarta and Moscow in August 2017.
Operated by Airbus
A330-200 aircraft, Garuda will service the route three times per
week.
In accordance
with the potential increase in tourist traffic between the two
countries, the direct flight services to Moscow is expected to
improve Russian tourist visits up to 100,000 tourists in
2017. Russian tourist arrivals to Indonesia in the first half of
2016 increased by 14%.
In contrast, the number of
Indonesian citizens who visit Russia is also quite large. In 2015
there were about 14,000 people.
In
addition to Moscow, Garuda Indonesia
will also launch flights between Jakarta and Los Angeles via Tokyo
later this year.
