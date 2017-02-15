Jet Airways to Use Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency Software

Jet Airways is to use Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software.

Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software analyzes data from more than 100 reports that integrate with existing airline systems through a user-friendly data interface. The service offers fuel-saving recommendations, which airlines can quickly deploy into existing or customized analytics reports and dashboards.

Honeywell’s technology will also help lower carbon emissions from international flights, in accordance with recent changes to the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse gases.

“Typically, fuel consumption accounts for as much as 20 to 40% of an airline’s operating costs,” said Jason Wissink, senior sales director, Connectivity Services, Honeywell Aerospace. “Flight efficiency services are an important part of the global aviation industry, helping airlines reduce costs significantly and help regulate emissions, which India has committed to reducing. Our GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software is flexible enough to integrate with Jet Airways’ existing aircraft systems, enabling fast deployment and the ability to support fleet growth.”

Other airlines already using this software includes Etihad Airways, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Turkish Airlines.



