Jet Airways to Use Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency Software

Jet Airways is to use Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel
Efficiency software.
Honeywell’s GoDirect Fuel Efficiency software
analyzes data from more than 100 reports that integrate with
existing airline systems through a user-friendly data interface.
The service offers fuel-saving recommendations, which airlines can
quickly deploy into existing or customized analytics reports and
dashboards.
Honeywell’s technology will also help
lower carbon emissions from international flights, in accordance
with recent changes to the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse
gases.
“Typically, fuel consumption
accounts for as much as 20 to 40% of an airline’s operating
costs,” said Jason Wissink, senior sales director, Connectivity
Services, Honeywell Aerospace. “Flight efficiency services are an
important part of the global aviation industry, helping airlines
reduce costs significantly and help regulate emissions, which
India has committed to reducing. Our GoDirect Fuel Efficiency
software is flexible enough to integrate with Jet Airways’
existing aircraft systems, enabling fast deployment and the
ability to support fleet growth.”
Other airlines already using this software
includes Etihad Airways, Finnair, Japan Airlines and
Turkish Airlines.
