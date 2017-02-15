Air Canada Signs New Full Content Agreement with Travelport

Air Canada has signed a new, long-term, full content agreement with Travelport.

Under the new deal, Travelport-connected agencies in over 180 countries will continue to have real-time access to search, sell, and book Air Canada’s fares and inventory through the Travelport Travel Commerce Platform.

Air Canada will expand its use of Travelport’s solutions, including Travelport Rich Content and Branding, to display its branded content and ancillaries to travel agencies, enabling them to help their customers make informed travel choices.

Travelport will also connect to Air Canada’s API content via the Travelport Universal API and Travelport Agencia, further broadening the choices available to agents.

“Today marks an exciting chapter in the partnership between our two companies by laying the groundwork for us to continue working together on next generation technologies and merchandising solutions that provide travel agents and travelers with the best branded products, best branded services available, and the best branded content in the travel industry,” said Duncan Bureau, Air Canada’s Vice President, Global Sales. “As only one of a small number of global carriers flying to all six inhabited continents, we look forward to partnering with Travelport and its vast global network of connected agents to fuel Air Canada’s growth and success across the globe.”

Air Canada also recently agreed to use Travelport’s EMD+ technology which allows the airline to process ancillary sales with travel agencies, beginning with Preferred Seats and Advance Seats.

