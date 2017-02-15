Air Canada Signs New Full Content Agreement with Travelport

|
Air Canada has signed
a new, long-term, full content agreement with Travelport.
Under the new deal, Travelport-connected agencies in over 180
countries will continue to have real-time access to search, sell, and book Air
Canada’s fares and inventory through the Travelport Travel
Commerce Platform.
Air Canada will expand its use of
Travelport’s solutions, including
Travelport Rich Content and Branding, to display its branded
content and ancillaries to travel agencies, enabling them to help
their customers make informed travel choices.
Travelport will also
connect to Air Canada’s API content via the Travelport Universal
API and Travelport Agencia, further broadening the choices
available to agents.
“Today marks an exciting chapter in
the partnership between our two companies by laying the groundwork
for us to continue working together on next generation
technologies and merchandising solutions that provide travel
agents and travelers with the best branded products, best branded
services available, and the best branded content in the travel
industry,” said Duncan Bureau, Air Canada’s Vice President, Global
Sales. “As only one of a small number of global carriers
flying to all six inhabited continents, we look forward to
partnering with Travelport and its vast global network of
connected agents to fuel Air Canada’s growth and success across
the globe.”
Air Canada also recently agreed to use
Travelport’s EMD+ technology which allows the airline to process
ancillary sales with travel agencies, beginning with Preferred
Seats and Advance Seats.
