Air Astana to Increase Flights to London, England

Air Astana is to launch a fifth frequency between Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan and London, England.

Effective from June 2017, the airline will operate flights on Sundays in addition to existing services on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Air Astana will operate the route with Boeing 757 aircraft configured with 16 Business Class and 108 Economy Class seats.

Air Astana also offers an Economy Sleeper section that enables passengers to enjoy more personal space and privacy, with a guaranteed row of three seats at the front of the Economy Class cabin.

The flight duration from Astana to London is 7h 10 min and return flight is 6h 25 min.

The airline offers international transit passengers convenient connections to cities across Kazakhstan, as well as to various international destinations including Bishkek, Urumqi, Tbilisi, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.



