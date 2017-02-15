Air Astana to Increase Flights to London, England

|
Air Astana is to launch a fifth frequency
between Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan and London, England.
Effective from June 2017, the airline will
operate flights on Sundays in addition to existing services on
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Air Astana will operate the route with Boeing 757 aircraft
configured with 16 Business Class and 108 Economy Class
seats.
Air Astana also offers an Economy
Sleeper section that enables passengers to enjoy more personal space
and privacy, with a guaranteed row of three seats at the front of
the Economy Class cabin.
The flight duration from Astana to London is
7h 10 min and return flight is 6h 25 min.
The
airline offers international transit passengers convenient
connections to cities across Kazakhstan, as well as to various
international destinations including Bishkek, Urumqi, Tbilisi,
Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Astana,
Kazakhstan,
Astana,
London,
England.